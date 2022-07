AUSTIN, Texas – Texas law defines abortion as the intent to cause the death of an unborn child. There are a few exceptions, including removing an ectopic pregnancy. An ectopic pregnancy is one in which a fertilized egg implants and grows outside of the uterus, according to the Mayo Clinic. Some doctors are hesitant to remove ectopic pregnancies since most abortions are now illegal in Texas.

