Agriculture

USDA Crop Progress Report | July 5, 2022

Agriculture Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of July 3, 7% of corn is silking compared with...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

Corn, soybean good/excellent rating drops, USDA says

The USDA released its 14th Crop Progress report Tuesday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. CORN. As of July 3, 7% of corn is silking compared with 11% for the...
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs reach highest level since April

CHICAGO, July 7 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures jumped to their highest price since April on Thursday on U.S. supply concerns and strength in outside markets, brokers said. Live cattle reached a two-week high in the most-active contract, while feeder cattle futures slumped under pressure from soaring...
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for July 13-19

July 8 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for July 13-19, the agriculture ministry said. Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) July 13-19 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,558.9 3,775.9 3,075.0 - indicative price, 401.6 340.7 323.0 $/tonne July 6-12* - tax, roubles/tonne 4,635.0 3,337.6 2,196.4 - indicative price, 404.4 352.5 322.0 $/tonne June 29-July 5 - tax, $/tonne 146.1 117.5 88.7 - indicative price, $/tonne 404.0 352.5 311.8 June 22-28 - tax, $/tonne 142.0 117.5 86.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 399.4 352.5 308.6 * Revised by the agriculture ministry Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. ($1 = 61.5000 roubles) (Reporting by Reuters)
Agriculture Online

Evening Edition | Tuesday, July 5, 2022

In tonight’s Evening Edition, read about crop progress around the country, agriculture policy, and an international perspective. USDA’s Crop Progress Report was released today, delayed one day from the usual Monday schedule due to the Independence Day holiday. As of July 3, 7% of corn is silking compared...
Agriculture Online

Supply demand for live cattle to turn bullish; decline in lean hogs positive fundamental factor

Live cattle: Supply fundamentals turn bullish in the fourth quarter. October and especially December Live Cattle are trading at a stiff premium to the August contract, and rightfully so. Third quarter beef production is expected to be up 2.1% from last year, but fourth quarter production is expected to be down 5.8%. This sets the stage for a more bullish supply tone for the fourth quarter. Lower grain prices and the potential for better pasture conditions could tighten fourth quarter production further.
House Digest

15 Best Plants To Grow In USDA Zone 10

As you begin to plan out your garden or think about what trees and flowers you wish to adorn your front yard, it's crucial to consider which USDA hardiness zone best describes the area in which you live. This is the first factor to take into consideration regarding what grows where. In total, there are 13 zones, each correlating to a 10-degree Fahrenheit spread of average winter temperatures. Many of the flowering annuals that need to be replanted each season in colder zones will actually bloom perennially in certain areas of the states that lie closest to the equator. These include Hawaii, South Florida, and Southern California.
Agriculture Online

Technology adds efficiencies in counting plants and assessing early-stage crops

Calculated soon after plants emerge, stand counts and seedling assessments help producers gain a rough estimate of potential crop losses. New technology from Corteva Agriscience offers an improvement on the traditional process of gathering this information, crucial in determining next steps. The manual process generally is conducted by measuring 1...
Agriculture Online

Grain markets collapse today | Tuesday, July 5, 2022

The grain markets collapsed on sharply lower vegetable oil prices and massive fund liquidation in the stock, energy, and grain markets. July corn closed 18 cents lower at $7.36. December corn closed down 29 cents at $5.78. July soybean futures closed down 51 cents at $15.75, while the November contract closed 79 cents lower. Wheat futures closed 37 to 52 cents lower.
Agriculture Online

Carbon and sustainable farming lessons from Danish agriculture

In the past week, I’ve traded fields of corn and soybeans for rolling hills of spinach and Kentucky Bluegrass. I’ve toured biogas facilities, university research plots, farm cooperatives, and organic and seed crop farms. I’ve met agriculture journalists from Australia to Ireland, and all of this I’ve done in Denmark.
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, soy, wheat touch multi-month lows in sell-off

CHICAGO, July 6 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade grain and soybean futures tumbled to multi-month lows on Wednesday as fears about a global recession fueled liquidation in the markets, analysts said. The sell-off overshadowed uncertainty about the size of the upcoming U.S. corn and soybean harvests and about crop...
Agriculture Online

Corn drops for 6th session on recession fears; wheat rebounds

SINGAPORE/PARIS, July 6 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures lost more ground on Wednesday, with prices trading near a multi-month low reached in the previous session on worries around a global recession while wheat rebounded from the previous day's selloff. Soybeans edged higher. Tentative calm returned to global markets on Wednesday,...
Agriculture Online

Argentina's wheat-planting seen edging down due to bad weather

BUENOS AIRES, July 7 (Reuters) - Argentina's wheat-planting area for the current 2022/2023 harvesting season is estimated at 6.2 million hectares (15.3 million acres), down from the 6.3 million hectares previously estimated, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday. The cut is the fourth made by the exchange since...
Agriculture Online

Grain markets close at a high for the week | Friday, July 8, 2022

GRAIN MARKETS CLOSE AT A HIGH FOR THE WEEK: 2:50 P.M. The grain markets posted strong gains with most contracts closing near the high for the day and high for the week. It certainly feels different than it did at the close on Tuesday. On Friday, September corn closed up...
Agriculture Online

Wheat prices under pressure at market close | Wednesday, July 6, 2022

The collapse in the soybean oil market along with massive fund selling pressured the grain markets early today. The soybean market turned up first and then corn followed as end user buying came in late in the day. The fear of a global economic slowdown, along with non-threatening weather is keeping the pressure on wheat prices.
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat jumps over 3% as market recovers from near 5-month low

SINGAPORE, July 7 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose more than 3% on Thursday with prices climbing for the first time in six sessions, supported by concerns over lower Black Sea supplies. Corn and soybeans gained 2%. "The wheat market is recovering but we have to really see if there...
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat up 15-20 cents, corn up 5-10 cents, soy steady-up 6 cents

CHICAGO, July 8 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Up 15 to 20 cents per bushel * Follow-through technical buying expected in wheat after most active contract snapped five-session losing streak on Thursday. * Talk of rising import interest from China adds support. * The U.S. Agriculture Department on Friday morning said that weekly export sales of wheat totaled 286,400 tonnes, near the low end of market forecasts that ranged from 250,000 to 600,000 tonnes. * Chicago Board of Trade September soft red winter wheat futures ended the overnight trading session up 20-1/4 cents at $8.56-3/4 a bushel. K.C. hard red winter wheat for September delivery was up 15-1/4 cents at $9.04-1/2 and MGEX September spring wheat last traded 27-3/4 cents higher at $9.62-1/4. CORN - Up 5 to 10 cents per bushel * Corn following wheat higher. Concerns about dry conditions in parts of the U.S. Midwest stressing crop as it heads through pollination period adds support. * Gains kept in check by poor export demand for U.S. supplies. * Corn export sales totaled 44,800 tonnes, below the low end of analysts' estimates that ranged from 200,000 to 800,000 tonnes. * CBOT September corn futures ended overnight trading up 7-1/4 cents at $6.16-1/4 a bushel. New-crop December corn was 8-1/4 cents higher at $6.04-1/2. SOYBEANS - Steady to up 6 cents per bushel * Bargain buying expected in soybeans, which were on track to post their fourth straight weekly loss. * Poor export demand limiting strength, with overseas buyers focused on South American supplies. * USDA reported weekly soybean export sales of 80,000 tonnes. Market forecasts for the weekly total ranged from -200,000 to 600,000 tonnes. * CBOT August soybeans eased 3/4 cent to $14.84-1/2 a bushel during the overnight trading session while November soybeans were 5-3/4 cents higher at $13.71-1/4. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Agriculture Online

13 factors to consider in your 2023 seed selection decisions

Hopefully, 2023 won’t herald the start of an era of lava lamps, leisure suits, and double-digit inflation faced by your parents and grandparents in the late 1970s. Still, the price farmers pay for 2023 seed will be higher than in past years. Here are some ideas how to navigate seed buying in an inflationary atmosphere.
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat surges 5% to one-week high on easing recession fears

CHICAGO, July 8 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures soared by more than 5% on Friday to extend a rebound from four-month lows this week, supported by easing fears of a global recession and signs of renewed importer demand, analysts said. Corn also rose to move further away...
