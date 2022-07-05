USDA Crop Progress Report | July 5, 2022

CHICAGO, July 8 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Up 15 to 20 cents per bushel * Follow-through technical buying expected in wheat after most active contract snapped five-session losing streak on Thursday. * Talk of rising import interest from China adds support. * The U.S. Agriculture Department on Friday morning said that weekly export sales of wheat totaled 286,400 tonnes, near the low end of market forecasts that ranged from 250,000 to 600,000 tonnes. * Chicago Board of Trade September soft red winter wheat futures ended the overnight trading session up 20-1/4 cents at $8.56-3/4 a bushel. K.C. hard red winter wheat for September delivery was up 15-1/4 cents at $9.04-1/2 and MGEX September spring wheat last traded 27-3/4 cents higher at $9.62-1/4. CORN - Up 5 to 10 cents per bushel * Corn following wheat higher. Concerns about dry conditions in parts of the U.S. Midwest stressing crop as it heads through pollination period adds support. * Gains kept in check by poor export demand for U.S. supplies. * Corn export sales totaled 44,800 tonnes, below the low end of analysts' estimates that ranged from 200,000 to 800,000 tonnes. * CBOT September corn futures ended overnight trading up 7-1/4 cents at $6.16-1/4 a bushel. New-crop December corn was 8-1/4 cents higher at $6.04-1/2. SOYBEANS - Steady to up 6 cents per bushel * Bargain buying expected in soybeans, which were on track to post their fourth straight weekly loss. * Poor export demand limiting strength, with overseas buyers focused on South American supplies. * USDA reported weekly soybean export sales of 80,000 tonnes. Market forecasts for the weekly total ranged from -200,000 to 600,000 tonnes. * CBOT August soybeans eased 3/4 cent to $14.84-1/2 a bushel during the overnight trading session while November soybeans were 5-3/4 cents higher at $13.71-1/4. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

