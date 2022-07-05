USDA Crop Progress Report | July 5, 2022

July 8 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for July 13-19, the agriculture ministry said. Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) July 13-19 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,558.9 3,775.9 3,075.0 - indicative price, 401.6 340.7 323.0 $/tonne July 6-12* - tax, roubles/tonne 4,635.0 3,337.6 2,196.4 - indicative price, 404.4 352.5 322.0 $/tonne June 29-July 5 - tax, $/tonne 146.1 117.5 88.7 - indicative price, $/tonne 404.0 352.5 311.8 June 22-28 - tax, $/tonne 142.0 117.5 86.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 399.4 352.5 308.6 * Revised by the agriculture ministry Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. ($1 = 61.5000 roubles) (Reporting by Reuters)
