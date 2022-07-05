ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll, IA

Margaret Martin of Carroll

Cover picture for the articleMargaret Laverna (Bonnie) Martin, age 99, of Carroll, passed away on July 3, 2022 at the Greene County Medical Center in Jefferson, Iowa. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at Holy Spirit Church – St. John Paul II Parish in Carroll. The...

Imelda Kerkhoff of Manning

Mass of Christian Burial for 91-year-old, Imelda Kerkhoff of Manning will be held at 10:30 am on Monday at the Sacred Heart Church in Manning with Burial to be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Manning. Friends may call from 5 to 7 pm on Sunday at the Sacred Heart Church in Manning where there will be a Rosary at 4:30 pm by the Catholic Daughters of America. The Ohde Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Imelda is survived by her children: Marty (Debra) Kerkhoff of Manning, Keith Kerkhoff of Manilla, Mary Bertelsen of Polk City, Ron (Kim) Kerkhoff of Algona, Dan (Cheryl) Kerkhoff of Manning, Scott (Teri) Kerkhoff of Coralville; 14 grandchildren; 3 step-grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Lorena Grossman of Carroll; brother-in-laws James Greenwood of Cottage Grove, MN and Wayne Heithoff of Des Moines; and other relatives and friends.
MANNING, IA
Bonita Heuton of Carroll

Bonita Pauline Heuton, age 83, of Carroll, IA, passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022 at Accura Healthcare. Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Friday, July 8, 2022 at the St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Carroll. Burial will be in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Carroll.
CARROLL, IA
Marvin Bogatzke formerly of Manning

Graveside services for 94 year old Marvin Bogatzke formerly of Manning will be held Friday at 3pm at the Manning Cemetery. Friends may call from 1-3pm on Friday at the Ohde Funeral Home in Manning. The Ohde Funeral Home in Manning is in charge of the arrangements. Marvin is survived by two daughters: Gwena Young of Omaha, and Pamela Mickelson and husband David of Bouton; a son Todd Bogatzke and wife Judy of Missouri; five grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
MANNING, IA
Gerald Berg of Arcadia

Gerald Berg, 89 of Arcadia, died Monday, July 4, 2022, at St. Anthony Regional Hospital in Carroll. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Friday, July 8, 2022, at St. John Catholic Church in Arcadia. Burial will be in St. John Cemetery near Arcadia with military honors conducted by the Arcadia American Legion.
ARCADIA, IA
Merl Holm of Lake City

Funeral Service for Merl Holm age 22 of Lake City Iowa will be 11:00 am Saturday July 9, 2022 at the Woodlawn Christian Church in lake City, Iowa. Military Graveside rites will follow the service at the Lake City Cemetery including the Patriot Guard Motorcycle Riders, Army Nation Guard 21 Gun Salute with Taps and a Blackhawk Flyover. Visitation will be 10:00 am 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Lame & Powers Funeral Home in Lake City is assisting the family with arrangements.
LAKE CITY, IA
Helen Knobbe Johnson of California, formerly of Dedham

Helen Knobbe Johnson passed away peacefully on April 13, 2022. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 9, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Willey. The Celebrant will be Fr. Merlin Schrad. Music will be by Jane Heithoff and the parish choir. Lectors will be Lois Pasley and Dave Knobbe. Gift Bearers will be Roger Knobbe and Debbie Jurvich. Eucharistic Minister will be Gail Hopkins. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Willey. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Sharp Funeral Home in Carroll.
DEDHAM, IA
David Freese of Westside

David Gordon Freese, age 87, of Westside, IA, passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022 at St. Anthony Regional Hospital. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at the United Church of Westside with Pastor Kevin Freese officiating. Burial will be in the Wheatland Cemetery.
WESTSIDE, IA
3 Injured In Explosion, Fire At Ida County Home

(Battle Creek, IA) — Authorities in Ida County say three people were injured in an explosion and fire at a home just north of Battle Creek this (Wednesday) morning. Emergency responders from several agencies in northwest Iowa were called to the scene shortly before 9:30 a-m. KTIV/TV reports one man was taken to a Sioux City hospital and a man and woman were transported to Horn Memorial Hospital in Ida Grove. A neighbor told reporters no one lived at the home but several people were cleaning it when the explosion happened. The Iowa Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the incident.
IDA COUNTY, IA
Ghost cars causing Iowans to receive false traffic tickets

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowan woman recently received a traffic ticket from New York City. The issue is that she said she has never driven there, WOWT reports. The NYPD said that they are dealing with thousands of "ghost cars," which are vehicles with illegal license plates. Many of those license plates are believed to be stolen.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
Local School Band Directors Request Instrument Donations As Interest In Band Grows

Band directors from local school districts are putting out a call to area musicians who are interested in passing on their instruments to the next generation. Coon Rapids-Bayard Music Director Rebecca Fiscus says interest in band at all grade levels has been climbing recently, but many schools are running short on instruments for students to play.
COON RAPIDS, IA
Divers Recover Body Of Rockwell City Man Who Drowned Monday At North Twin Lake

Authorities have recovered the body of a Rockwell City man who drowned in Calhoun County’s North Twin Lake on the Fourth of July. According to Calhoun County Sheriff Pat Riley, first responders were dispatched to Treman Park at approximately 5:14 p.m. on Monday after a caller reported that 26-year-old Pablo Arcos Alvaro had been swimming out to a buoy when he began struggling to remain above the surface. Bystanders attempted to reach Arcos Alvaro to provide aid but could not locate him after he slipped under the surface. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Manson Police Department, Manson and Rockwell City Fire Departments, Calhoun County Conservation, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Calhoun County Emergency Medical Services, and the Buena Vista County Dive Team all responded to assist in the search. They called off the effort to recover the body at 9:30 p.m. due to darkness, but it resumed Tuesday at 6:15 a.m. with additional assistance from the Carroll and Crawford County Dive Teams and Denison Fire Department. Divers recovered Arcos Alvaro at the bottom of the lake at approximately 11:54 a.m. The body has been transported to the Office of the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny for an autopsy.
ROCKWELL CITY, IA
Seasons Center Re-Accredited By American Association Of Suicidology

The Seasons Center for Behavioral Health has again been certified to provide crisis intervention programs within their service area. Following a recent review by the American Association of Suicidology (AAS), Seasons received accreditation in more than a half-dozen required categories to continue offering much-needed suicide prevention counseling at their offices in northwest and western Iowa. Seasons President and CEO Dan Ries says, “Re-accreditation through the American Association of Suicidology is evidence of Seasons Center’s ongoing commitment to providing services that meet nationally recognized standards. We are thankful for the opportunity to work with AAS to further improve our lifesaving crisis services for our communities, including our 24-hour crisis line, crisis evaluation, and mobile crisis services.” Seasons Center operates nearly a dozen offices, including in Carroll and Storm Lake, with psychiatric and behavioral health professionals available to assist with a variety of mental health needs. Learn more at seasonscenter.org or call 1-800-242-5101.
CARROLL, IA
Minburn Bike Trail restaurant may be forced to close

MINBURN, Iowa — A popular restaurant on the bike trail in Minburn may have to shut its doors. The Nineteen14 restaurant is in a lease dispute with the city. The city wants to sell the historic depot building and that's setting up a city vs restaurant battle. “It would...
MINBURN, IA
City Schedules Retirement Open House For Outgoing Carroll Fire Chief, Greg Schreck

The City of Carroll has announced the date and time for an upcoming open house to celebrate Carroll Fire Chief Greg Schreck as he prepares to retire. The public is invited to a Chamber coffee and reception at Carroll City Hall on Friday, July 22. At 8:30 a.m., city leaders will recognize Schreck’s 40-year career with the city. The open house will continue until 11 a.m. to give residents the opportunity to wish him well in his retirement.
CARROLL, IA
Body of Man Who Drowned in North Twin Lake Recovered

The body of a man who drowned in Calhoun County's North Twin Lake was recovered on Tuesday. According to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office, the body of 26-year-old Pablo Arcos Alvaro of Rockwell City was located by a member of the Buena Vista County Dive team shortly before noon on Tuesday.
CALHOUN COUNTY, IA
Des Moines man’s body found in Raccoon River after tubing accident

VAN METER, Iowa – Police have released the name of a man who fell off his inner tube while floating on the Raccoon River Sunday, after his body was recovered Tuesday morning. Van Meter Police Chief William Daggett confirmed to WHO 13 that the body of 34-year-old Ricco Morrow, of Des Moines, was located in […]

