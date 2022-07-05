Margaret Martin of Carroll

Mass of Christian Burial for 91-year-old, Imelda Kerkhoff of Manning will be held at 10:30 am on Monday at the Sacred Heart Church in Manning with Burial to be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Manning. Friends may call from 5 to 7 pm on Sunday at the Sacred Heart Church in Manning where there will be a Rosary at 4:30 pm by the Catholic Daughters of America. The Ohde Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Imelda is survived by her children: Marty (Debra) Kerkhoff of Manning, Keith Kerkhoff of Manilla, Mary Bertelsen of Polk City, Ron (Kim) Kerkhoff of Algona, Dan (Cheryl) Kerkhoff of Manning, Scott (Teri) Kerkhoff of Coralville; 14 grandchildren; 3 step-grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Lorena Grossman of Carroll; brother-in-laws James Greenwood of Cottage Grove, MN and Wayne Heithoff of Des Moines; and other relatives and friends.
