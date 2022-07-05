Margaret Martin of Carroll

Authorities have recovered the body of a Rockwell City man who drowned in Calhoun County’s North Twin Lake on the Fourth of July. According to Calhoun County Sheriff Pat Riley, first responders were dispatched to Treman Park at approximately 5:14 p.m. on Monday after a caller reported that 26-year-old Pablo Arcos Alvaro had been swimming out to a buoy when he began struggling to remain above the surface. Bystanders attempted to reach Arcos Alvaro to provide aid but could not locate him after he slipped under the surface. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Manson Police Department, Manson and Rockwell City Fire Departments, Calhoun County Conservation, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Calhoun County Emergency Medical Services, and the Buena Vista County Dive Team all responded to assist in the search. They called off the effort to recover the body at 9:30 p.m. due to darkness, but it resumed Tuesday at 6:15 a.m. with additional assistance from the Carroll and Crawford County Dive Teams and Denison Fire Department. Divers recovered Arcos Alvaro at the bottom of the lake at approximately 11:54 a.m. The body has been transported to the Office of the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny for an autopsy.

ROCKWELL CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO