Chevrolet Giving Rebate Checks To Some Bolt Owners

torquenews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chevrolet Bolt is still going through the last remaining hurdles of the ongoing battery recall, but with the electrified hatchback returning to the marketplace, Chevrolet is giving rebate checks to some Bolt owners as part of a new rebate program. The rebates in question are targeting Chevrolet owners...

www.torquenews.com

Comments / 0

