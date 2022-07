The 2022 Rougarou Fest Commemorative Poster has been revealed!. This year’s poster was designed by award-winning artist Chad Savage. Savage has over 20 years of experience drawing and designing for the horror genre and his artwork has appeared on the covers of numerous books and magazines. Also, his original fonts have appeared on books, magazines, DVDs, CDs, and movies. The poster’s will be available for purchase during this year’s fest including ones that are signed.

