A Delray Beach woman is recovering after she was hurt by a gunshot wound while enjoying Fourth of July fireworks with her family. "Shoot fireworks, don't shoot guns," said Felichia Johnson, who was hurt by a stray bullet. "I was coming back in the house, and I felt something hit my arm, felt like somebody had punched me really, really hard. But at the same time of the punch, it was burning and stinging."

DELRAY BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO