The Carl Sandburg Songbag Concert Series continues with musical artist Angela Meyer on Sunday, July 10, at the Carl Sandburg State Historic Site in Galesburg. Growing up in rural Iowa, Meyer first encountered music as a child on her grandparents’ record player. Picking up a guitar at age 15, she began writing her own songs. She now makes her home in the Quad Cities and recently released her new album “Legions and Legends.” Meyer’s acoustic set will incorporate many genres. Featuring country and western music, she will play both original and cover tunes.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO