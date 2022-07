J.D. Power’s 2022 Initial Quality Study (IQS) has produced some mixed results for The Blue Oval thus far, with both Ford and Lincoln owners experiencing more problems than 2021, though both brands ultimately ranked above the overall industry average. In terms of individual models, the Ford Bronco Sport ranked third in the small SUV segment, while the Lincoln Nautilus topped the mid-size premium SUV ranks as well. However, those aren’t the only two FoMoCo products to make the cut, as the Ford Ranger also beat out its competition as the highest-ranked mid-size pickup in J.D. Power’s latest IQS.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO