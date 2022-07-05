ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

KNOW HIM? 'Confused' Man Found Wandering In Central Jersey Park

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N1Yon_0gVdjDrj00
Know him? This man was found wandering in a Central Jersey park. Photo Credit: Twitter/ South Brunswick PD

Police in Central Jersey are looking to identify this man who was found walking in a local park.

The man was found on Tuesday, July 5 along Route 27 in South Brunswick.

"He is confused and unable to give his name," South Brunswick police said on Twitter.

The man is described as being 5'10 inches tall in his late 50s or early 60s and wearing jeans, sneakers, a gray t-shirt and a straw hat.

Any information, please call 732-329-4646

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Missing Long Island Man Found

A Long Island man who went missing has been found. Gary V. DeCraine, 75, had last been seen leaving his residence, located on Spangle Drive in North Babylon, at approximately 6:45 p.m. on Monday, July 4, said police. Late Tuesday morning, July 5, Suffolk County Police announced DeCraine has been...
NORTH BABYLON, NY
Daily Voice

Shooting Reported In Central Jersey (DEVELOPING)

There was a shooting overnight in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The shooting occurred at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 6 on Somerset Street in New Brunswick, initial reports said. The shooting victim purportedly walked into the emergency room shot to the thigh, an unconfirmed report said.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Daily Voice

Young Man Found Dead In Jersey City

A young man was found dead Tuesday, July 5 in Jersey City, authorities said. Unconfirmed reports say the 21-year-old man was found lifeless by his mom on McAdoo Avenue around 10:50 a.m. The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said only that the incident was under investigation. to sign up for Daily...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oxygen

A Husband Frantically Called To 911 To Report Finding His Wife Hanging In Their Basement, But What Really Happened?

When a 911 call came in just before 9 p.m. on Sept. 14, 2018, the caller sounded frantic. “My wife tried to kill herself. She’s in the f---ing basement,” Jimmy Allan screamed into the phone, according to a recording obtained by “Dateline: The Last Day,” a new series devoted to exploring victims' final hours to shed light on their deaths, available to stream on Peacock.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Dad of Two Shot Dead In Central PA

A 27-year-old dad was shot dead in central Pennsylvania on Wednesday, July 6, authorities say.Shahiem "Mugga" Carr of York, was found in the 300 block of West Philadelphia Street at 11:13 a.m., according to a release by the York City police department.No arrests have been made but police have …
YORK, PA
The Independent

Teen electrocuted to death after escaping car crash

A 17-year-old Alabama high school student has died after getting electrocuted when his car hit a telephone pole.Dylan Pegues’ car reportedly ran off the road and into a ditch on 16 June, his family told WRBL. He suffered an electrical shock throughout his body, possibly after trying to get to of his vehicle, his family said. He was flown to University of Alabama hospital in Birmingham in a critical condition. He later died from his injuries.A GoFundme page set up to support his family has since raised more than $50,000. His family described him as having had “such a bright spirit...
AUBURN, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
Daily Voice

Jessica Jacho Of Belleville Dies Suddenly, 24

Jessica Jacho of Belleville died suddenly on June 19. She was 24 years old. A Belleville High School and Monmouth University graduate, Jessica loved to play soccer, her obituary said. More than $10,900 had been raised as of Monday, June 27 on a GoFundMe for her family. Jessica is survived...
BELLEVILLE, NJ
Daily Voice

Maryland Dad Gunned Down While Watching Fireworks

A loving father was trying to take in some Fourth of July fireworks over the holiday weekend when he was struck and killed by a stray bullet, according to his family. Cambridge resident Tyuane Johnson, Jr., 24, was an innocent bystander watching fireworks on Monday, July 4, when he got caught in the crossfire and was fatally hit by a bullet.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
1010WINS

NJ husband, wife dead in apparent murder-suicide

MULLICA TOWNSHIP, N.J. (1010 WINS) – Officials are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in southern New Jersey in which a man and woman were found dead outside of a home, prosecutors said. The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office on Monday identified the victim as Rayanne Reven. They described Edward Reven as...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

South Jersey Mom Learns Fate In Daughter's Assault That Left Her Paralyzed, Blind: Report

A 22-year-old mother from Cumberland County has been sentenced to five years in New Jersey State Prison for beating her child so badly that she suffered brain damage. Elinette S. Muniz, of Millville, was sentenced Friday, June 24 on the aggravated assault charge in the February 2021 incident that left the 4-year-old child fighting for her life on a ventilator, NJ Advance Media reported.
MILLVILLE, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
309K+
Followers
47K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy