Animal Cruelty Charges For Woman, 49, Who Tried To Hurt Cat In Warren County: Police

Washington Township Police Photo Credit: Washington Township Police via Facebook

A Warren County woman who tried to hurt her cat was charged with animal cruelty, authorities said.

Officers responded to a report of a dispute at a home on the first block of Henry Street in Oxford shortly before 6:40 p.m. on Friday, June 24, Washington Township Police said in a release on Tuesday, July 5.

A follow-up investigation found that the 49-year-old woman had tried to intentionally hurt her cat.

The woman was arrested and charged with inflicting unnecessary cruelty to an animal.

Meanwhile, the cat was removed by an animal control officer, police said.

The woman was released pending a mandatory appearance in court. Her name was not released.

