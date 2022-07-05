ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Boca Raton Man Shot In Head By Cop Identified, Held Woman At Knifepoint

By STAFF REPORT
BOCANEWSNOW
BOCANEWSNOW
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The man who allegedly held a woman at knifepoint in West Boca Raton early Saturday morning is now identified as Tzvi Allswang. He was shot in the head by a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Deputy who was part of...

bocanewsnow.com

BOCANEWSNOW

POLICE: Saturation Patrol Today In Unincorporated Palm Beach County

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you're driving in unincorporated Palm Beach County and you're not wearing your seatbelt, don't be surprised if you are stopped by police. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office will be engaged in a saturation patrol for seatbelt violations at least through the morning. The targeted areas include West Boca Raton, West Delray Beach, and West Boynton Beach.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SHOT IN HEAD: This Is The Boca Raton Man Cops Shot During Rescue

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Deputy Shoots Man As Woman Is Saved In West Boca Raton. UPDATE AT 8:52 a.m. THURSDAY: READ THE POLICE REPORT. ALLSWANG ALLEGEDLY HELD THERAPIST HOSTAGE. USE THIS LINK. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The photo you see above is Tzvi […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

UPDATE: BOCA RATON MAN HOLDS THERAPIST HOSTAGE, ASSAULTS

DUCT TAPE. KNIVES. VIBRATING MASSAGER. HELL NIGHT. READ THE POLICE REPORT: NEW DETAILS AFTER POLICE SHOOT MAN IN HEAD IN WEST BOCA RATON. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 1:09 p.m Thursday, July 7, 2022: A judge denied bond to Allswang in this case. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
