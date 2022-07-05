Boca Raton Man Shot In Head By Cop Identified, Held Woman At Knifepoint

FORT LAUDERDALE - The search is on for an arsonist who used a lit flare to put a Broward sheriff's deputy in danger. On July 3rd, around 1:30 a.m., the deputy was parked in his marked patrol car near the 1000 block of West Hillsboro Boulevard in Deerfield Beach when he noticed heavy smoke coming from the vehicle's rear passenger side. A passerby also flagged the deputy down and told him that his rear passenger tire was on fire. The deputy immediately got out of the car and found a lit flare. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue was called and they put out the fire. Investigators said the deputy was in the area with his emergency lights activated to deter street racers from speeding down Hillsboro Boulevard when someone lit the flare that placed the deputy's life in danger. Anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff's office at (954) 321-4200, submit a tip through the SaferWatch App, or contact Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477), or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO