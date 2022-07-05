ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvard scientist's 'doorknob' question leads to skin cancer diagnosis

By A. Pawlowski
TODAY.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis past spring, Jeff Karp had just undergone his first full-body, routine skin cancer check and was about to walk out of the exam room, when, on a whim, the 46-year-old decided to ask his dermatologist about a spot on his cheek. It was small — less than half...

www.today.com

Comments / 46

beachbunny
3d ago

Had the same thing happen. Pointed out a concern on my upper lip after the exam was over and it turned out to be squamous cell carcinoma. Required MOHS surgery. Never be afraid to bring up a concern.

Reply
33
Reaha Weekly
3d ago

By the looks of the photos,,,,I would elect for surgery. I've had several skin cancer surgeries,,,,Mohs,,,, heals much quicker and very through.....

Reply(3)
16
Guest
3d ago

Even with the Covid resurgence, doctors still ask you to remove a mask 😷 (at least mine do) when having a physical exam, facial exam for Dermatology and eye exam. That doctor should’ve asked him to remove his mass quickly to look at the area covered by it.

Reply(2)
8
