Ripley, WV

Ripley VFD mourns firefighter’s death

By Jessica Patterson
 3 days ago

Ripley, WV (WOWK) – The Ripley Volunteer Fire Department has announced the death of one of their firefighters.

The department says firefighter Curtis Winter’s passed away suddenly on July 4, 2022, and called him “one of the biggest-hearted” young men on the department. According to Captain Ben Hershman with the RVFD, Winter’s passing was not work-related.

“He always had a kind of ‘go-with-the-flow’ attitude,” the RVFD said in a Facebook post. “He exemplified the model attitude as a fireman of always seeing the best in everything, believing it would all work out as it should.”

RVFD Chief Richard Gobble, II, says Winter was a pipeline worker and joined the department in 2007, when not working on the pipelines, Gobble says Winter always found time to help the VFD and visit the department.

Gobble says Winter was the type of person who was always willing to help and had an attitude that would bring a smile to anyone’s face.

“I had a great opportunity to watch him grow and mature into a great fireman,” Gobble says. “He was such a big man with a gentle soul about him. That’s one thing that I always liked about him.”

Gobble says Winter is survived by two daughters who were “his priority in everything he did.”

