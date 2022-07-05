ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

I’m a cleaning pro – how to make the best smelling cleaning spray using food leftovers

By Stephanie Harper
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

SOMETIMES trash can be turned into treasure if you know the right recipe.

A TikToker just revealed the best-smelling cleaning spray she came up with using food leftovers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gak4g_0gVdiB8U00
Carolina McCauley shares a cleaning tip with her TikTok viewers using orange peels Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13YYUO_0gVdiB8U00
Orange peels, water, vinegar, and rosemary create the best-smelling cleaning spray Credit: Instagram

Cleaning expert Carolina McCauley knows a thing or two about keeping her home smelling fresh.

The caption on her video says: “Try this hack next time you peel an orange!"

Instead of throwing away your orange peel, set it aside to be used in a smart way.

Carolina starts with an empty spray bottle and drops her orange peel into the bottom.

Next, she adds one part water and one part vinegar until the liquids fill up to the top.

Lastly, she had an optional stick of rosemary leaves into the mix.

The on-screen caption on Carolina’s video describes it as a “powerful and fragrant all-purpose cleaning spray.”

When it comes to the health benefits of oranges, the list is quite lengthy.

It's important to note that citrusy aromas can help lift your mood and reduce stress.

There’s a reason essential oils in orange flavors are listed for sale in so many different online stores.

People who are potentially interested in keeping their homes smelling fresh with Carolina's recipe have left responses on her video.

One person wrote: “Yay! We love reducing food waste!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3orMtW_0gVdiB8U00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wmjnT_0gVdiB8U00

“I use this in a hot bath,” another person added.

A third person left a suggestion saying: “I let mine sit for a couple of days. Then I drain it through a cloth. It’s amazing!"

Comments / 0

Related
The Ellison Homestead

5 Tips to Grow a High Yield of Delicious Tomatoes

Did you know there are ways to enhance the flavor profile of your tomatoes and increase your harvest? Keep reading for some tips!. 1. Pinch non flowering stems - This is the process of finding the non producing stems, also known as suckers, and cutting them off. This allows the nutrients from the soil to be put into the flowering stems and produce a better yield. When tomato plants start to grow shoots will form between the stem and branches, these can be pinched or cut off. These parts of the plant are not essential and will allow for better growth!
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Waste#Leftovers#Tiktoker
Daily Mail

Omaha couple who planted 'bee-friendly' flowers in their garden discover more than 6,000 bees living inside the WALLS of their home: 'You could hear them buzzing'

A couple in Omaha, Nebraska were only trying to do good when they planted 'bee-friendly' plants outside their home. But soon they discovered that the pollinators that they had hoped to attract had made their home in the walls of their 100-year-old house. Thomas and Marylu Gouttierre first discovered something...
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Mashed

Why You Should Never Eat An Overcooked Egg

Which came first, the chicken or the egg? We might never know, but also, should we care at all? Both are very tasty and can be prepared in many different ways. In the US, poultry is the most popular type of meat, and in 2017, each American ate 48.8 kg of chicken, per World Atlas. But eggs are also in high demand – Statista reports that in 2021, each American ate a whopping 284.6 eggs, and the US produces about 75 billion eggs annually, per PA Eats. And who wouldn't love them? After all, eggs are very good for you.
BHG

The Best Time of Day to Water Your Plants (And Why It Matters)

There's an art to watering your garden. When you know the best time of day to water outdoor plants, and the tricks to watering them most efficiently, you'll have happier plants. Even if you live in a rainy place like New Orleans or Seattle, you're still going to need to water your garden plants at least once in a while. Every summer there will be stretches of dry, hot days between rainfalls. That's when you'll need to provide additional moisture to keep your plants thriving. Water is too precious to waste, so here's what you need to know about how and when to water your plants.
GARDENING
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
578K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy