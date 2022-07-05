ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Melissa Gilbert Had a Bizarre Connection to Michael Landon That Had Nothing to Do With ‘Little House’

By Katie Rook
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Though Melissa Gilbert spent years playing Michael Landon‘s daughter on Little House on the Prairie, they also share a link related to Lorne Greene, who played Landon’s father on TV’s Bonanza. But what was Greene’s connection to Gilbert? And what similarities did Greene’s relationship with Landon have with Landon’s bond with Gilbert?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dtDe6_0gVdhcoC00
(l-r) Melissa Sue Anderson, Melissa Gilbert, Karen Grassle, and Michael Landon | NBCU Photo Bank

Melissa Gilbert’s ‘Little House on the Prairie’ connection to Michael Landon

In Gilbert’s memoir, Prairie Tale, she wrote about auditioning for her iconic role as Laura Ingalls on Little House on the Prairie in 1974. And she revealed she was at school when she learned she got the part, but not through her agents or parents. Landon’s daughter, Leslie, spilled the metaphorical beans at lunch — which got her grounded.

After the death of Gilbert’s father, Landon became a father figure in her life. But they eventually stopped speaking for a long time following an affair that ended his second marriage. She later said she felt let down by Landon’s actions as someone who had been welcomed into his family, and they lost touch when he left the show in 1983.

However, they reconnected at Leslie’s wedding not long before Landon died in 1991.

Michael Landon’s ‘Bonanza’ connection to Lorne Green

Before Little House, Landon played “Little Joe” Cartwright on Bonanza for 14 years, from 1959 to 1973. Lorne Greene played his father, Ben, on the show during that time. And the show’s producer David Dortort described a relationship that sounds similar to the one Landon developed with Gilbert.

“Michael came from a family that was not functional … And he bore the scars of that. He was a wonderful, handsome young man, a great athlete, mind you, but he had been wounded, he had been scarred,” Dotort explained (per Outsider.)

He added, “And the most marvelous thing in the world to watch were scenes between him and Lorne Green.. The compassion and the understanding and the love. … Michael had found his father.”

Like Gilbert and Landon, the two actors developed a bond that lasted until Greene died in 1987.

Melissa Gilbert’s dog food connection to Lorne Greene

Gilbert, Landon, and Greene share an obscure connection besides playing family on classic TV shows. Coincidentally, Gilbert and Greene shared some screen time for a commercial in 1977.

The advertisement for Alpo dog food shows the young actor excitedly telling “Mr. Greene” about her dog Fluffy’s blue ribbon win in the dog show.

But the links don’t end there. Notably, Landon went for one last visit with his TV dad before Greene’s 1987 death, as Gilbert did less than five years later.

″The last time I saw [Greene] he couldn’t speak. I took his hand in mine and held it,” Landon shared (per AP.) “He looked at me and then slowly started to arm wrestle like we used to and he broke into a smile and nodded and everything was OK.”

In an interview with the Television Academy Foundation, Gilbert disclosed she went to see Landon for what she realized would be the last time just before he died in 1991. “It was really hard to see him so frail and sick …,” she shared.

And though she almost “chickened out” of the visit, she was “really glad” they had one last goodbye.

Comments / 6

Slim Customer
2d ago

Loved all the characters from Little...Especially Mr. Edwards; they all seemed perfect for their roles. What a shame that Landon & Grassle left the show.

Reply
3
Related
survivornet.com

‘I Am Aching For Him!’ Melissa Gilbert, 58, On How She Pines For Her ‘Little House On The Prairie’ Pa Michael Landon 31 Years After Actor’s Passing

Actress Melissa Gilbert wrote about the pain of losing her co-star and father-figure, Michael Landon, to pancreatic cancer 31 years ago. The actress, who once played Laura Ingalls Wilder, penned to column to raise awareness for pancreatic cancer. The disease is still very difficult to detect and is often diagnosed...
CANCER
People

Melissa Gilbert Honors 'Pa' Michael Landon on 31st Anniversary of His Death: 'I Am Aching for Him'

Thirty-one years to the day that Little House on the Prairie star Michael Landon died of pancreatic cancer at age 54, Melissa Gilbert is honoring her 'Pa.'. "Today is the 31st anniversary of the death of one of the most influential people in my life and I am so, so sad," the 58-year-old actress writes in a tribute essay for PanCAN, a charity that funds research, provides patient/caregiver support, conducts community outreach and advocates for increased federal research funding for those affected by the disease.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorne Greene
Person
Melissa Gilbert
Person
Michael Landon
Popculture

John Wayne's Granddaughter Is a Very Successful Country Singer

Runaway June guitarist Jennifer Wayne is a member of a famous family. She is one of the late Hollywood star John Wayne's granddaughters. Wayne, 40, has blazed a trail of her own, beginning her music career as a member of the trio Stealing Angels. She co-founded Runaway June in 2015 and the trio's biggest hit so far is "Buy My Own Drinks" from their 2019 album.
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Stranger Things 4’ Villain Vecna Went Through Several Makeovers Before Final Look

Stranger Things 4 introduced us to new villain Vecna, and he wears the crown of scariest bad guy yet. In volume 1, the audience learned about Vecna’s origin story and how he once lived among the rest of us. However, the monster we see is far from human, and as it turns out, the final look for Vecna went through several makeovers before VFX supervisor Michael Maher Jr. landed on his final form.
TV SERIES
Parade

8 Fun Facts About the Bridges Family: Jeff, Beau, Lloyd, Emily and More

Emmy winner Beau Bridges, 80, comes from a renowned acting dynasty. His latest project, Acting: The First Six Lessons (March 8 on iTunes and other streaming platforms) is a masterclass in performing, directed by his daughter, EmilyBridges, 35, and featuring interviews with his Hollywood family, including brother Jeff Bridges and their late father, Lloyd Bridges. Here are some other Bridges family don’t-miss performances and fun facts.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little Joe#Wedding#Little House#Bonanza#The Prairie Highway
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Dean Butler Once Revealed His Favorite Episode

Nearly 40 years after “Little House on the Prairie” came to an end, Dean Butler revealed which episode of the classic TV series is his all-time favorite. While speaking to the Daily Planet in June 2021, the “Little House on the Prairie” star shared the episodes that he’s particularly fond of. “As far as episodes I’m not in, at the end of the first season, there’s a two-part episode called ‘The Lord Is My Shepherd,’ Butler explained. “I think this is one of the finest episodes in the history of the series. There is just something beautiful in the storytelling about that.”
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

James Caan Dies at 82: Mark Wahlberg Offers ‘Deepest Condolences’ to Family and Friends

While actors appear to be larger than life and invincible on the big screen, today it was announced that legendary actor James Caan passed away at the age of 82. Although getting his start in off-broadway plays, Caan would go on to star alongside iconic actors like the legendary John Wayne. Thanks to his growing friendship with director Howard Hawks, Caan spent the next 61 years entertaining audiences around the world as characters like Sonny Corleone and Paul Sheldon in the 1990 classic Misery.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

The Funny Way The Orville's Seth MacFarlane Uses Annie To 'Embarrass' Victor Garber On Set

The Orville: New Horizons is a show that, much like other Seth MacFarlane projects, occasionally shows some love to plays and musicals. So, it's no surprise that the star and creator brought accomplished stage actor Victor Garber on set in the recurring role of Admiral Halsey. It turns out that the two do talk about the arts when they’re together, and Garber recently revealed that MacFarlane actually uses Annie to “embarrass” the actor when he’s on set.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Melissa Gilbert Finally Meets the ‘Newest Addition’ to the Family: PHOTOS

Little House on the Prairie’s Melissa Gilbert is now a grandma twice over. And she was finally able to meet the “newest addition” today. The classic TV star’s stepson William Busfield and his wife Angela welcomed a little girl into the world in April. But due to travel issues and the actress’s bout with Covid, she and her husband, Timothy Busfield, hadn’t been formally introduced. However, that all changed on June 14th. And Melissa Gilbert was excited to post about the union on Instagram.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

‘Elvis’ Star Tom Hanks Describes Colonel Tom Parker as Both ‘Sleazy’ and a ‘Lovely Man’

Tom Hanks has some contrasting thoughts on Elvis manager Colonel Tom Parker after playing him in the upcoming film. Hanks is unrecognizable in the Baz Luhrmann-directed flick. Hidden underneath a padded suit and a prosthetic nose, some might feel that Hanks struggled to identify with the Colonel. However, the Saving Private Ryan actor sees Colonel Parker as multifaceted.
MOVIES
UPI News

Mary Mara, known for her roles in 'Nash Bridges' and 'ER,' dies

June 28 (UPI) -- Mary Mara, who starred in Nash Bridges, and had a recurring role in ER, has died. The 61-year-old Syracuse native drowned in New York on Sunday morning while swimming in the St. Lawrence River in the town of Cape Vincent, on the border of Canada and the United States, according to a preliminary investigation, state police said in a statement to NBC News and Deadline.
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

134K+
Followers
107K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy