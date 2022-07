Click here to read the full article. Nick Jonas wants everyone to know he’s the proudest new dad on the block. While at the ACC Golf Championship in Nevada, Entertainment Tonight caught up with the new dad to see how fatherhood has been treating him. Hint: he’s loving it. Jonas couldn’t help but gush over his daughter Malti, calling her “amazing” and saying that she “brings me a lot of joy.” He also added that life as a father is “life-changing.” In the brief conversation, Jonas also gave an update on his daughters’ health, simply saying: “All is good.” The musician and Priyanka...

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 24 MINUTES AGO