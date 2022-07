Two “persons of interest” have been identified in connection with the murder of 18-year-old Jailyn Logan-Bledsoe, the Oak Park teenager who was found fatally shot in the parking lot of the BP gas station at 100 Chicago Av., around 1:52 a.m., June 22. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s...

OAK PARK, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO