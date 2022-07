Crime Stoppers Western New York is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest or indictment of a man wanted in connection to a shooting on Niagara Street. The shooting took place on September 6, 2020, at 1516 Niagara Street. The location is home of Taqueria Ranchos La Delicias restaurant. No other details about the shooting or the suspect are currently available.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO