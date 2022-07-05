ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Near triple digit heat through the weekend

By Jeff Castle
KSLA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A hot and humid summer pattern is locked in through at least the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will hover near 100 and it will feel hotter with the humidity. Only limited rain is expected in the coming days. We’ll slowly cool through the 80s this evening...

KSLA

Dangerous heat continues for the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we close out the work week we are tracking more intense heat and humidity on the way for the ArkLaTex as triple digit is again on the menu today. As we go through the weekend while we could see an isolated shower for the most part we will stay dry and very hot, especially on Saturday where we could see highs up towards 105 degrees. Going through next week we are expecting more nonstop triple digit heat with very limited rain chances other possibly Wednesday and Thursday where some scattered wet weather could be possible. Please make sure you are taking precautions in this dangerous heat over the next week.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

More hot and dry weather Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the weekend we are tracking more intense heat and humidity (what else is new) for the ArkLaTex Thursday. Temperatures this morning again will be going from the upper 70s and will be pushing into the upper 90s this afternoon. There is no real chance for any showers either today or tomorrow as the upper level ridge dominates. Heading into the weekend we continue to track a weak frontal boundary that will push through the ArkLaTex bringing the chance at some scattered showers and storms. Don’t expect too much as highs will still be around 100 degrees. As we get to next week we are tracking more intense heat with little chance of rain until Wednesday.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Weekend post times at Louisiana Downs changed because of heat

BOSSIER CITY, La. – Louisiana Downs is changing the post time of this weekend’s horseracing because of the expected heat. Post times for Saturday, July 9 and Sunday, July 10 will be at 11:45 a.m. This will insure the safety of the horses, jockeys and patrons. Temperatures are...
LOUISIANA STATE
KSLA

Shreveport Regional Airport ending flights to LAX

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you plan on flying from Shreveport to Los Angles, you may want to book your flight sooner rather than later. The airport announced they will be shutting done these flights early due to staffing shortages. Back in April, the airport said they would have new direct flights to LAX from May until November.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shreveport, LA
KSLA

SFD firefighters battle summer heat along with fires

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Summer comes with hot temperatures that can reach up to and over 100 degrees. Working in this heat can be difficult, especially for firefighters. The gear firefighters wear when responding to calls weighs about 60 pounds. The Shreveport Fire Department said the extra weight of the gear also creates more heat. This is why firefighters take precautionary measures in the summer to make sure they don’t overheat.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

44th Annual Sickle Cell Softball Tournament being held this weekend in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The 44th Annual Sickle Cell Softball Tournament is being held over the weekend starting July 8 in Shreveport. The Northwest Louisiana Chapter of the Sickle Cell Disease Association of America hosts one of the largest softball tournaments every year to bring awareness to battling sickle cell anemia. The tournament will be held at Cargill Park (2800 Cargill Dr.). The Shreveport Public Assembly and Recreation Department is also working to host the tournament.
SHREVEPORT, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

A Rising Local Bass Fishing Star

Some athletes are just born to be great, and some must work hard to develop their skills in order to be great. The great ones do things that are unexplainable and sometimes there’s no logical reason for what they do or why they do it. They’re blessed with natural talent and abilities that help them make “in the moment” decisions that seem to always work out. The great ones have unmatched character and determination, that in layman’s terms means….they hate to lose!
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Shreveport Regional Airport celebrates 70th anniversary

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Regional Airport held a special celebratory event Wednesday, July 6 to marks its 70th anniversary. A news conference was held Wednesday morning on the second level sky bridge at the airport. “Today is a big day because we’re also rolling out a lot of improvements....
SHREVEPORT, LA
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 10:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Angelina; Bowie; Camp; Cass; Cherokee; Franklin; Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Morris; Nacogdoches; Panola; Red River; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith; Titus; Upshur; Wood EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 112. * WHERE...All of north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 10 AM to 7 PM CDT today. For the Heat Advisory, until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
KSLA

Multiple areas in the ArkLaTex under a burn ban

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Multiple places in the ArkLaTex are under a burn ban as of Friday, July 8. The burn ban for Caddo Parish was issued Friday morning for Fire Districts #7 and #8, which include the towns and villages of Mooringsport, Oil City, Belcher, Gilliam, Vivian, Hosston, Ida, and Rodessa.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTBS

ArkLaTex Made: Airbnb on So. Lakeshore Drive

SHREVEPORT, La. - A local woman is helping families make memories. The California native moved to Shreveport to rehab and flip old properties. Now, she runs a popular Airbnb on Cross Lake. Rick Rowe has her story in today's ArkLaTex Made.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

‘Hoop Don’t Shoot’ tournament hopes to lessen violence in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport is hosting a youth basketball tournament with one goal in mind: shoot hoops, not each other. Starting on July 16, the “Hoop Don’t Shoot” tournament will kick off in an effort to lessen violence in the city. Shreveport partnered with 16 businesses and organizations to put on the three-weekend event.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana is in need of volunteers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you love dogs and want to help save their lives, volunteer for the Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana. The Human Society of Northwest Louisiana (HSNWLA) is a non-profit organization that operates as a local no-kill dog shelter that survives solely on donations and volunteers. HSNWLA has been in operation since 1997 and has gotten thousands of dogs adopted in the Northwest Louisiana area. Now, they are asking for more volunteers.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

New sawmill to bring jobs to NWLA

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A groundbreaking will be happening in celebration of the new Teal-Jones Sawmill that will bring more jobs to the area. The groundbreaking ceremony for the new sawmill will be held on July 11 at 11 a.m. The sawmill will support new jobs, products, workforce development, international development, and increased economic development in northwest Louisiana. Local and state partners who helped secure the project will be in attendance.
PLAIN DEALING, LA
KSLA

Smalls Sliders in Shreveport now open

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Smalls Sliders is officially open in Shreveport. After a few months of construction, the restaurant finally opened on Youree Drive. It opened Wednesday morning (July 6) around 10:30, but people were already lining up by 9. Last week, the restaurant hosted an invitation-only event to test-run...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

City to host 'Hoop Don't Shoot' tournament

Chambers spoke in support of Hope Medical Group for Women and the LGBTQIA+ community. The event will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Building H. Shreveport to host youth basketball tournament in hopes of lessening crime. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. One of the goals is for...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Residents escape fire in Highland neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

1 injured in Bossier City shooting

BOSSIER CITY, La - One person was injured Friday night in a Bossier City shooting, police said. It happened at a home in the 400 block of Adair Street. Police said the shooting was the result of a domestic argument. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Deadly shooting at Travelodge in Shreveport early Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. - A local motel was the scene of Shreveport's latest homicide Wednesday morning. Details are limited, but a man died after he was reportedly shot multiple times in the parking lot of the Travelodge in the 2100 block of Greenwood Road near I-20 about 2:30 a.m. If you...
SHREVEPORT, LA

