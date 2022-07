Across the Tri-State, a few counties have enacted burn bans due to dry conditions. Earlier this week we were lighting off fireworks, but now due to dry conditions, you definitely shouldn't be lighting anything off, especially open fires. In fact, I have a friend on Facebook who shared a photo of her yard on the 4th of July after a firework set her yard on fire. Since then conditions have become even drier, and counties have enacted burn bans.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 14 HOURS AGO