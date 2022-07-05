ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Upcoming Job Fair Hosted By Rose Garden Nursing & Rehab Center

By Alyssa Riccardi
 3 days ago
TOMS RIVER – Rose Garden Nursing & Rehab Center will be hosting a Job Fair on July 7 from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The company is currently hiring for RNs, LPNs, CNAs and CNA Helper “Helping Hands.” They offer amazing pay, amazing benefits, full time, part time and per diem, flexible schedules, 401 K, competitive rates, health and dental benefits as well as PTO.

Don’t forget to bring your resume! For more information call Tina at 732-505-4477. Fill out an application online and see all job openings at Rosegardennj.com.

Rose Garden Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is located at 1579 Old Freehold Road, Toms River.

BRICK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
