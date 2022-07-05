Cross-disciplinary team explores nervous system workings related to PTSD, other mental health disorders

Not everyone who experiences profound distress will develop post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)–and most responses to trauma resolve naturally over time with conservative management. However, as reported by the National Center for PTSD, 8 percent of women and 4 percent of men develop PTSD after trauma—about 12 million people per year in the U.S. That's only a fraction of the 50 to 60 percent of people who experience trauma at some point in their life, yet the numbers add up to a high burden of PTSD in the population.

