Cross-disciplinary team explores nervous system workings related to PTSD, other mental health disorders

Cover picture for the articleA first-of-its-kind study published recently in the journal Brain Stimulation measures changes in the human brain's response to a perceived threat following non-invasive stimulation of the nervous system via the vagus nerve. The results have implications for the development of treatments for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other mental health conditions,...

EverydayHealth.com

PTSD Tied to Cognitive Decline in Middle-Aged Women

Women who experience the severe, persistent symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) may be at increased risk for accelerated cognitive decline by the time they reach middle age, a new study suggests. For the study, researchers examined data on 12,270 women who were 61 years old on average and had...
Psych Centra

Somatic anxiety

Anxiety impacts every system in your body, which may lead to headaches, tension, or dizziness. We’re all familiar with the racing and worrisome thoughts associated with anxiety. But did you know that anxiety can manifest in your physical body too?. When you’re anxious and stressed, your fight-or-flight response kicks...
psychologytoday.com

7 Signs of Antisocial Personality Disorder

Antisocial Personality Disorder (ASPD) is a socially destructive Cluster B personality disorder. Individuals with ASPD manipulate others to get what they want. ASPD cannot be diagnosed until age 18; the symptoms may begin to lessen after age 40. Antisocial Personality Disorder (ASPD) affects approximately .2% to just over 3% of...
MedicalXpress

Brain regions vulnerable to disease may lack adequate energy from blood supply

Areas of the brain vulnerable to neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer's disease tend to have less-dense vascular networks—which supply the brain with energy via blood—than other areas of the brain, according to Penn State researchers. They developed new maps showing how vascular cells and structures differ across various mouse brain regions that may help them understand how vascular supply may relate to neurological diseases.
MedicalXpress

Depression in fathers and children linked, regardless of genetic relatedness

Adolescent depression and behavior problems are on the rise and paternal depression may be contributing to this increase, regardless of whether the fathers and children are genetically related, according to new research from Penn State and Michigan State. "A lot of research focuses on depression within biologically related families," said...
Psych Centra

‘Borderline Schizophrenia’: Can Borderline Personality Disorder and Schizophrenia Cooccur?

It’s rare for borderline personality disorder (BPD) and schizophrenia to occur together, but it is possible. Mental health conditions aren’t usually cut-and-dry conditions. It’s common for some people to have multiple mental health conditions that might be connected, such as living with depression and anxiety, or post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and substance use disorder (SUD).
Psych Centra

Trauma Dumping: Why Considering the Impact of Oversharing Matters

Trauma dumping happens when someone shares a story of trauma without considering its impact or to control another person. Most often, trauma dumping doesn’t leave room for the listener to opt out of the conversation. While trauma dumping can bring a sense of relief or gratification to the sharer,...
MedicalXpress

New tool to help primary care clinicians screen for eating disorders

A first-of-its-kind tool to help expand care for patients with eating disorders is now available to primary care physicians across the U.S. The NCEED Screening, Brief Intervention, and Referral to Treatment for Eating Disorders (SBIRT-ED) tool lets providers quickly and easily administer an evidence-based screener to patients. If an individual screens positive for a possible eating disorder, providers can use conversation guides and resources from the SBIRT-ED tool to speak to the individual about next steps to address the condition.
Medical News Today

What is the link between trauma and schizophrenia?

Trauma, particularly in childhood, may increase the risk of psychotic symptoms and the development of schizophrenia. Trauma may sometimes cause physical changes in the body, which may increase a person’s risk of developing mental health conditions, including schizophrenia. Schizophrenia. due to a combination of genetic and environmental factors. In...
Health Digest

Can Meditation Treat Insomnia?

Insomnia is a sleep disorder that can make it difficult to fall asleep or stay asleep. According to the National Sleep Foundation, up to 30% of adults in America suffer from some form of insomnia. There are many potential causes of insomnia, including stress, anxiety, depression, medications, and underlying medical conditions. While there are a number of treatments available for insomnia, such as medication or cognitive behavioral therapy, some people may also want to try meditation as a treatment option.
MedicalXpress

Frozen embryo transfers in IVF linked to greater risk of maternal hypertension in pregnancy

Concerns have been raised over the past few years that pregnancies derived from frozen embryo transfers in IVF might increase the maternal risk of hypertensive disorders, particularly pre-eclampsia, complications which may have severe consequences for the mother and fetus. These concerns have been raised in recent observational studies comparing the outcomes of fresh and frozen transfers, which, by definition, are subject to statistically confounding variables. Sibling comparisons can remove much of this confounding.
psychologytoday.com

The Benefits of Mindfulness for PTSD

Not everyone who experiences profound distress will develop post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)–and most responses to trauma resolve naturally over time with conservative management. However, as reported by the National Center for PTSD, 8 percent of women and 4 percent of men develop PTSD after trauma—about 12 million people per year in the U.S. That's only a fraction of the 50 to 60 percent of people who experience trauma at some point in their life, yet the numbers add up to a high burden of PTSD in the population.
MedicalXpress

Study examines long-term emotional impacts of school bullying among girls

College-age women who were bullied in middle or high school continue to feel a range of negative emotions, including anxiety and lack of self-confidence, years after their experiences. But according to a new study from researchers at the University of Maine, some are also able to find positive gains and growth, as they feel pride at overcoming being bullied and moving forward with their lives as young adults.
MedicalXpress

Death by choking on food: A new review of coronial findings

Researchers have recently examined coroner reports of deaths in residential care where choking or aspiration pneumonia was a factor in the person's death. In every case examined, the coroner considered the death was preventable. The study also highlights recommendations to improve safety. It is estimated that as many as two...
MedicalXpress

Researchers discover non-invasive stimulation of eye as potential treatment of depression and dementia

A joint research team from the LKS Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong (HKUMed) and City University of Hong Kong (CityU) has discovered that the electrical stimulation of the eye surface can alleviate depression-like symptoms and improve cognitive function in animal models. These significant findings were recently published in Brain Stimulation and the Annals of the New York Academy of Sciences.
scitechdaily.com

Intense Exercise Can Increase Your Risk of Catching Infectious Diseases Like COVID-19

The relationship between exercise intensity and infection risk. The relationship between exercise intensity and the emission and concentration of aerosol particles in exhaled air has not been well understood up to this point. A Munich research team has shown using a unique experimental setup that aerosol emissions rise exponentially with high levels of physical activity. This means indoor athletic events have an increased risk of infectious diseases like COVID-19.
psychologytoday.com

Scientists Document How Bullying and Abuse Harm the Brain

Scientists have documentation of the neurological scars that bullying and abuse can leave on the brain. Brains that have been hurt by bullying and abuse are adept at repair when you commit to evidence-based practices. Understanding the ways bullying and abuse harm the brain is a powerful motivator to launch...
MedicalXpress

What does 'Stranger Things' have to do with mental health?

Spoiler alert: this piece discusses the plot of "Stranger Things" Season 4. As a child and adolescent psychiatrist, I make an effort to watch the shows my patients are watching. I do this because recent data shows that 12 to 13-year-olds spend the largest fraction of their daily screen time by streaming videos, movies or TV shows.
