ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Nebraska lands commitment from four-star wide receiver Omarion Miller

By Mike Schaefer
247Sports
247Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNebraska landed a commitment on Tuesday from wide receiver Omarion Miller, one of the team’s top targets on offense. The addition of Miller gives Nebraska...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Two teams battling for 5-star defensive lineman Peter Woods

A little more than 48 hours remain until one of the biggest prizes in the 2023 recruiting cycle comes off the board. On Friday evening, five-star Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson defensive lineman Peter Woods will make his commitment announcement. His current list of top schools includes Alabama, Clemson, Florida, and Jackson...
ALABASTER, AL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Major reason why UCLA leaving for Big Ten revealed

UCLA shocked the college football world by making future plans to join the Big Ten in 2024. The move was reportedly done for financial reasons, but with an interesting twist. On Tuesday, Ben Bolch of The Los Angeles Times reported that the university’s debt-burdened athletic department was on its way to having to cut multiple sports before moving to the Big Ten.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
HBCU Gameday

Trey Fisher, son of Jimbo Fisher, transfers to HBCU

Trey Fisher, the son of Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, has found a new home at an HBCU. Fisher has landed in Tallahassee, Florida at HBCU Florida A&M University after transferring from the University of Tennessee-Martin. His name appears on FAMU’s roster as a quarterback. The younger Fisher...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mickey Joseph
Person
Omarion
The Spun

Former Alabama Player Sold His National Championship Ring

The 2020 college football season saw the Alabama Crimson Tide win their third national title of the College Football Playoff era. But for one Alabama player, the championship ring was too valuable to keep for posterity. During the new season of Pawn Stars, an 2020 championship ring was sold to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Miami offers two sons of former NBA players

Miami extended its recruiting board for the 2023 class by adding a pair of sons of former NBA players in the past week. Wolfeboro (N.H.) Brewster Academy four-star power Carey Booth, the son of Calvin Booth, and Houston (Texas) Strake Jesuit four-star shooting guard Jace Posey, the son of James Posey, have been offered by the Hurricanes.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Huskers#Lsu
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 teams SEC should look to add now that the dust has settled

USC and UCLA recently announced their departure from the Pac-12 and will switch to the Big Ten. It was the most recent in a series of shocking conference realignment moves. In the summer of 2021, Texas and Oklahoma announced they would join the SEC. This took the collegiate sports world by storm. Many expect seismic changes to come as a result of the two Southern California schools departing.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star RB Richard Young names top schools

Five-star running back recruit Richard Young has named his list of top schools.Young is the second-ranked running back recruit in the class of 2023. Young plays high school football for Lehigh Senior High School in Lehigh Acres, Florida. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound running back is the No. 24 prospect in the class of 2023 and the No. 5 recruit in Florida. Young also runs track and has excellent speed for someone his size.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
The Spun

6 More Pac-12 Schools Could Reportedly Be On The Move

There could be some more schools changing conferences in the near future. According to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, the Big 12 is looking to add up to six Pac-12 schools after USC and UCLA left for the Big Ten. Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah are the main targets...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Clemson Insider

Clemson DE target commits elsewhere

A Clemson defensive end target in the class of 2023 committed elsewhere on Tuesday. Highland Home (Ala.) four-star Keldric Faulk announced his verbal pledge to Florida State on Tuesday afternoon, choosing the Seminoles over his other three finalists in Clemson, Auburn and Florida. Faulk received an offer from Clemson in...
CLEMSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Drew Sanders is not “a typical transfer”

The Arkansas defense is expected to be an asset to a projected great season in 2022, led by the return of safety Jalen Catalon and linebacker Bumper Pool. Lost in the hype surrounding Catalon and Pool, is a key addition from the transfer portal that could easily turn into one of the best players in the Southeastern Conference. Drew Sanders transferred to Arkansas from Alabama in hopes to prove just how great of an athlete he is without being shadowed by fellow linebackers Dallas Turner and Will Anderson. He was severely limited at linebacker during his two seasons in Tuscaloosa, only recording...
NFL
The Spun

Report: A Merger Between 2 Major Conferences Is Possible

A third megaconference could soon materialize in the college sports world. As the Big Ten and SEC fight in a seemingly never-ending arms race, the Big 12 and Pac-12 are scrambling to stay relavent. The two conferences may soon find a solution. According to a report, a merger between the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

247Sports

39K+
Followers
348K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy