Coos Bay man jailed after lighting woman on fire, officials say
By Robert Desaulniers
kezi.com
3 days ago
COOS BAY, Ore. -- A man is in jail today after he tried to kill a woman by setting her on fire, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office says. At about 9 a.m. on July 1 CCSO deputies responded to Timber Lane for...
Roseburg Police charged a woman following an alleged computer crime on Thursday. An RPD report said a victim claimed there was an unauthorized withdrawal from her bank account, at an institution on Northeast Stephens Street. The victim named Heather Nichols as a suspect as she knew the victim’s pin number for her credit card. Officers obtained video surveillance and discovered it was allegedly Nichols.
A Roseburg woman was hospitalized after an alleged elude and crash incident on Thursday night. A Roseburg Police report said just after 8:30 p.m., an officer stopped 69-year old Diane Baldwin on Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard for speeding. Baldwin allegedly sped away through a congested area on Diamond Lake. Deputies located the suspect driving the wrong way on Southeast Stephens Street and re-engaged the pursuit.
ALLEGANY, Ore. – The Coos County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to find a person who went missing from the Allegany area yesterday morning. The CCSO says they are actively searching for George L Lagrou, 84. Lagrou is said to have last been seen around mile post 7 of Weyerhauser Lane in Allegany at about 11:30 a.m. on July 7. Deputies say Lagrou is known to get rides into town and frequent restaurants, bars and grocery stores.
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a woman after an alleged attempt to elude incident early Thursday. A DCSO report said at 1:00 a.m. a vehicle passed a patrol vehicle at a high rate of speed near the intersection of Northeast Stephens Street and Northeast Alameda Street in Roseburg. The vehicle showed no signs of slowing down. The deputy initiated his overhead lights and almost simultaneously the vehicle reportedly ran a red light at the corner of Stephens and Northwest Edenbower Boulevard.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Thousands of marijuana plants were seized from two properties in Wolf Creek this week and two people were arrested in connection with the illegal grow operation, according to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team served a search warrant...
CCSO release – Date / Time: 07-07-22; Case Number(s): S2217661; Classification: Request for public assistance to locate a missing individual; Location: Last known location: Weyerhauser Lands; Victim: 84 year old George L Lagrou; Narrative: The Coos County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for 84 year old George L Lagrou, who was last know to be at Mile Post 7 of Weyerhauser Lane in Alleghany at about 11:23 AM today, 7 July. So far, Deputies have been unable to find Mr. Lagrou. Mr Lagrou is known to get rides into town and frequent restaurants, bars and grocery stores. If you see Mr. Lagrou, please call the Coos County Sheriff’s Office at 541-396-7830 so we can reunite him with his family.
MYRTLE POINT, Ore. -- The Coos County Sheriff’s Office reports that a man is in jail after he attacked one of their deputies and struck a police dog. The CCSO says at about 11:45 a.m. on July 2, one of their deputies responded to a report of a disturbance in progress. The CCSO says that the deputy determined that a suspect -- Marc Potter, 43 – was menacing and harassing someone, and that he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.
A motorcyclist escaped police pursuit on Monday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just after 4:20 p.m. a deputy was in the 6000 block of Garden Valley Road when a black sport motorcycle passed his patrol vehicle at a high rate of speed. The deputy was able to...
A Roseburg man was jailed after an alleged menacing incident on Sunday. A Roseburg Police report said at 9:00 a.m. 31-year old Christopher Cook allegedly caused a scene at the Oak Street Market in the 700 block of Southeast Oak Street, and threatened to kill a bystander with a knife. Cook reportedly stole a can of coffee and smashed it in the parking lot before walking way.
A Roseburg man was cited for drinking in public, by Roseburg Police on Monday. An RPD report said at 7:30 p.m. an officer allegedly observed the 39-year old drinking a 40-ounce beer on the sidewalk, while he was standing in front of the officer, at the corner of Southeast Spruce Street and Southeast Washington Avenue downtown. The suspect was released after the citation was issued.
A Wilsonville man was jailed following an alleged unauthorized use of a vehicle incident on Friday. A Roseburg Police report said at 1:00 p.m. 42-year old Luis Lopez-Parada was allegedly breaking windows on a vehicle in the 2800 block of Northwest Edenbower Boulevard. The suspect reportedly broke three windows out of a sports car and took belongings from the vehicle, which he set in a pile nearby. He had driven to the scene in a sedan, which was determined to be stolen, though the owner was not aware yet. Lopez-Parada allegedly stole a tire iron from the trunk of the sedan and used it to break the windows on the other vehicle.
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — A driver being pursued for reckless driving after nearly hitting a child led law enforcement on a high speed chase in Coos County. The Coos County Sheriff's Office reports that on Thursday, June 30 at 3:10 p.m., a citizen made a direct report of a reckless driver who had nearly struck a young child to a Patrol Deputy on Libby Lane headed towards Charleston.
A Roseburg man was jailed following an alleged criminal mischief incident on Sunday. A Roseburg Police report said at 3:45 p.m. 42-year old Henry Beckwith was arrested after he allegedly broke a $2,000 window at the Downtown Market in the 700 block of Southeast Jackson Street, because employees asked him to leave multiple times. Beckwith also reportedly threw a plastic container of jerky at an employee’s face. He was taken into custody after a brief fight with officers.
A Myrtle Point man is deceased, and four people were injured, following a serious chain reaction wreck on Tuesday. An Oregon State Police report said at about 12:30 p.m. troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash, which was blocking Highway 38 near milepost 25, about three miles east of Scottsburg.
Wolf Creek — Two people were arrested Wednesday, July 6 during law enforcement raids of two unlicensed cannabis operations in Wolf Creek. The Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) searched the 1300 block of Frontage Road and the 80 block of Speaker Road, Wolf Creek, locating 14,000 cannabis plants and approximately 7,000 pounds of processed cannabis in one of the outbuildings.
A tractor-trailer crash partially blocked a section of Interstate 5 northbound for several hours on Friday, causing big traffic delays. Gary Leaming of the Oregon Department of Transportation said the northbound commercial vehicle crashed at about 10:30 a.m. while coming down the Stage Pass Summit near Glendale. Leaming said ODOT incident responders grabbed their tow chains and attached them to their one-ton pickups to drag the trailer across the asphalt enough to get waiting traffic moving ahead. One lane of the freeway northbound was reopened by around 12:45 p.m.
Two transients were jailed for warrants after being located at the Duck Pond, in the 1000 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard in Roseburg, on Sunday. A Roseburg Police report said at 8:30 a.m. the 53-year old man and the 27-year old woman were contacted while they were sleeping in a vehicle on the south side of the facility’s nature trail. The report said in order to get to this location, they had to drive down the gravel road, then travel about 150 yards south on a small wood chip covered walking trail. Both were found to have the warrants so were detained without issue.
Douglas County(Released by Oregon State Police)-On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at about 12:30 p.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to multi-vehicle, serious injury, blocking crash on Highway 38 near milepost 25. Preliminary investigation revealed a tan Toyota Corolla, operated by Cedric Lossing (24) of Myrtle Point, was...
