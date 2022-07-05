ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

United Airlines is suspending flights in Arizona, Arkansas this fall

By Michael Salerno, Arizona Republic
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ScbiE_0gVdfZbx00

Nationwide, the pain of flight delays, cancellations and staffing shortages appears persistent. The latest consequence is United Airlines' decision to suspend flights to Denver from Flagstaff Pulliam Airport due to staffing issues and the high cost of fuel, Flagstaff city leaders said Monday.

Airport director Barry Helmick said in a statement that he and his staff are "disappointed" by United's decision.

United is also ending service to Texarkana, Arkansas. Flights connecting Houston and Texarkana are scheduled to end on Sept. 6, and service between Denver and Flagstaff will end on Oct. 30.

Flagstaff, Ariz., service ends Oct. 30

United will review whether to reinstate Flagstaff flights after a six-month review, according to Flagstaff officials.

"United flights out of Flagstaff are at 90% load capacity, meaning 90% of the seats are filled which is viewed as very successful in the commercial airline industry," Helmick said. "We will continue to stay in contact with United during 2022 in hopes we can reestablish service in 2023.”

"We’ve made the difficult decision to suspend service to two cities this fall – Flagstaff and Texarkana – and have already started working with customers on alternate plans," United Airlines said in a statement to The Arizona Republic, part of the USA TODAY Network.

.

Where are the staffing issues? Airlines say FAA staffing is behind delays. FAA says it's a pilot shortage. So what's to blame?

Don't blame the ones who showed up:Pilot shortage driving airline reliability struggles this summer

The route wasn't immune to other travel issues

Despite the route's popularity, city leaders acknowledged how it wasn't immune to airlines' ongoing challenges.

Airlines including American, Delta and JetBlue have all announced varying degrees of schedule cuts through the summer. United reduced its schedule by 12% Friday in Newark, New Jersey.

"The load percentages are incredible, but we can’t control pilot, crew, plane shortages or on time issues that are happening nationwide," said Heidi Hansen, Flagstaff's interim deputy city manager.

Airport officials are continuing talks with American and United on additional routes and considering other airlines for new service, Harper said.

Reach the reporter at Michael.Salerno@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @salerno_phx.

Comments / 10

Paul
2d ago

We all know who is to blame. The dude that can't even string a sentence together and his handlers.

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAJA KJ 97

This Is The Best Lake In All Of Texas

There's nothing like cooling off at the lake on a hot summer day. Texas has tons of lakes to choose from, but only one can take the crown as being the best in the state. Cheapism compiled a list of each state's best lake. The website states, "Even in land-locked states there are plenty of inexpensive spots for swimming, boating, and other aquatic adventures, and not all are crowd magnets. Here are some of the top lakes in each state, with a special focus on fishing opportunities."
TEXAS STATE
CW33

Texas, Oklahoma restaurants named among best fried chicken spots in America

DALLAS (KDAF) — When that fresh, hot plate of fried chicken you ordered hits the table and you can see the steam rise from the gorgeous, crispy piece of chicken alongside some absurdly good-looking sides it’s hard to resist the temptation to dig in without having a care in the world of the hurt your tongue and mouth are going to go through due to your impatience.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Texarkana, AR
Texarkana, AR
Business
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Texarkana, AR
Lifestyle
City
Flagstaff, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
State
Arizona State
Flagstaff, AZ
Business
Flagstaff, AZ
Lifestyle
Local
Arkansas Business
City
Houston, AR
State
Arkansas State
iHeartRadio

This Is Missouri's Best Hospital

Knowing the name and location of the highest-rated hospital in the entire state is valuable information to obtain. Information leading to the discovery of the best hospital in each state was compiled using data centered around affordability, patient income, care value, and equity. Each hospital received a state and national rank, and only one Missouri hospital scored the highest.
MISSOURI STATE
CBS Miami

South Florida woman claims Southwest Airlines experience left her paralyzed

FORT LAUDERDALE – A South Florida woman has filed a lawsuit against Southwest Airlines saying her experience left her paralyzed.The attorney for Gabrielle Assouline says her life tragically changed back in February while she was boarding a flight from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.Assouline requested pre-boarding assistance because of a condition she developed when she was 12 which made walking long distances difficult.According to her attorney, Assouline was on an electronic mobility chair going down the jet bridge when she was suddenly ejected from the chair, causing her to suffer a catastrophic spinal cord injury."She's a prisoner in her own body....
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
KCTV 5

AAA leaves couple stranded for 8 hours in Missouri heat

RICH HILL, Mo. (KCTV) - What started as an unfortunate incident for a Kansas couple turned into a daylong nightmare, and it could have been worse. Early Tuesday morning, Susan and Roy Coleman were driving along I-49. A tire blew out near Rich Hill, Missouri, causing the car to slide into a guardrail. The tire rim was bent, so simply putting a spare on wouldn’t work. They weren’t too concerned — they’re AAA members. They called them for assistance and were told help was on the way. So they waited — and waited, and waited.
RICH HILL, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Arizona Republic#The Usa Today Network
CBS Denver

Colorado doctors share update on new strain of COVID

The newest BA.5 variant of COVID is spreading nationwide, sneaking past natural immunity and vaccinations. And as much as we'd love to be past all-things COVID, it is here to stay and it's being called the 'Houdini' of COVID by some.    While people are getting sick in Colorado, Chief Medical Officer at National Jewish Health Dr. Carrie Horn tells CBS4's Mekialaya White we're not seeing a huge rise in hospitalizations or deaths. "Life is moving on, and I think it's great and people are out doing things again. Thankfully, COVID case numbers aren't the numbers we saw this winter. It's close...
COLORADO STATE
KIMT

Life-threatening infection closes beach at southern Iowa state park

DES MOINES, Iowa – A southern Iowa beach is closed due to a life-threatening amoeba. The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) says swimming is temporarily off-limits at the beach at Lake of Three Fires in Taylor County due to a Missouri resident who recently swam at the beach catching a confirmed infection of Naegleria fowleri.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
United Airlines
iHeartRadio

This Is Ohio's Best Hospital

Knowing the name and location of the highest-rated hospital in the entire state is valuable information to obtain. Information leading to the discovery of the best hospital in each state was compiled using data centered around affordability, patient income, care value, and equity. Each hospital received a state and national rank, and only one Ohio hospital scored the highest.
OHIO STATE
Bring Me The News

Developing derecho likely to blast southwest Minnesota

Earlier today on the Weather MN blog we warned about a line of severe storms in central South Dakota that could blast parts of Minnesota later this afternoon, and the situation is becoming clearer, with the National Weather Service watching a developing derecho packing damaging winds up to 90 mph.
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

526K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy