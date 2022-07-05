ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

EU urges North Macedonia to back French-proposed compromise with Bulgaria

 3 days ago
SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — European Council President Charles Michel urged North Macedonia on Tuesday to back a French-proposed compromise on ending a dispute with neighboring Bulgaria that’s blocking the country’s long-delayed European Union accession bid. Violent protests erupted in North Macedonia’s capital, Skopje, where demonstrators...

#European Union#North Macedonia#Eu Membership#Albania#Eu#French#Skopje#European Council#Balkan#Nato#Bulgarian#Vmro Dpmne Party
