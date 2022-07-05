Arizona Cardinals training camp 2022: Schedule, tickets, location, and everything to know
Arizona Cardinals training camp is set to open July 21 with rookies reporting. Veterans will report on July 25. Expectations are high in the desert heading into camp.
Kyler Murray should be on hand despite the quarterback finding himself in a contract stalemate with the team. Star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will be on hand despite being suspended for the first six games of the regular season .
In no way does this mean everything is great for head coach Kliff Kingsbury and Co. Arizona struggled toward the end of last season and has had issues closing out campaigns during Kingsbury’s tenure. Things must change in that regard. And it all starts during camp.
Arizona Cardinals training camp schedule
Exact dates for practices are not yet known outside of camp opening up July 21. The Cardinals will release more information in the coming days.
All said, there were 12 open practices before camp closed on August 15 last year. We’ll have further updates regarding Cardinals camp dates when they become available.
Arizona Cardinals training camp location
Here is the history of where the Cardinals have held training camp over the years, via Pro Football Reference .
- 1929: Coldwater High School — Coldwater, Michigan
- 1930: Sturgis Wolverines — Sturgis, Michigan
- 1931-1933: Mills Stadium — Chicago, Illinois
- 1934: Loyola University — Chicago, Illinois
- 1935: Mills Stadium — Chicago, Illinois
- 1936: Michigan City High School Field — Michigan City, Indiana
- 1937: Mills Stadium — Chicago, Illinois
- 1938: Morgan Park Military Academy — Chicago, Illinois
- 1939: Ordean Field — Duluth, Minnesota
- 1940-41: Morgan Park Military Academy — Chicago, Illinois
- 1942-1948: Carroll College — Waukesha, Wisconsin
- 1949-1950: Wayland Academy — Beaver Dam, Wisconsin
- 1951-1972: Lake Forest College — Lake Forest, Illinois
- 1973-1974: Illinois State — Normal, Illinois
- 1975: Eastern Ilinois University — Charleston, Illinois
- 1976-1981: Lindenwoods Colleges — St. Charles, Missouri
- 1982-1987: Eastern Ilinois University — Charleston, Illinois
- 1987: USFL Practice — Memphis, Tennessee
- 1988-2004: Northern Arizona University — Flagstaff, Arizona
- 2005: Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University — Prescott, Arizona
- 2006-2012: Northern Arizona University — Flagstaff, Arizona
- 2013-2018: University of Phoenix Stadium — Glendale, Arizona
- 2019-2022: State Farm Stadium — Glendale, Arizona
Can you go to Arizona Cardinals training camp
Without a doubt. Last year saw the Cardinals hold 12 open practices at State Farm Stadium. That included Red and White Practice on August 7. Typically, the team makes sure that their fans have fun and are able to communicate with players throughout. We’ll have further updates on this, too.
Storylines for Arizona Cardinals training camp
Here are the top storylines and Cardinals’ position battles to follow in training camp this summer.
Kyler Murray contract situation
Murray will be at training camp in Arizona. The only question here is whether he’ll have a new contract by that time. Things got testy between Murray and the Cardinals during the offseason with the quarterback holding out of voluntary workouts and actually scrubbing any mention of the Cardinals from his social media pages .
With that said, things seem to be looking up in this regard. A recent report notes that a Murray contract extension could be signed here soon with a deal surpassing $40 million annually .
- Kyler Murray stats (2019-21): 67% completion, 11,480 passing yards, 1,786 rushing yards, 90 total TD, 34 INT
It will be key to keep Murray happy as the Cardinals look to compete with the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers in a battle-tested NFC West.Also Read:
Predicting NFL playoff bracket and Super Bowl 2023 winner
Starting cornerback competition
The likes of Marco Wilson, Antonio Hamilton, Breon Borders and Christian Matthew will compete for playing time on the outside during Cardinals training camp. Wilson has an inside shot of earning one of the starting spots despite his struggles a season ago.
A fourth-round pick from Florida back in 2021, Wilson yielded a 70.3 completion percentage and 120.8 QB rating when targeted a season ago.
He’ll need to improve if the Cardinal are going to have any chance against elite-level NFC West wide receivers in that of Deebo Samuel, Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson and DK Metcalf.
