Los Angeles, CA

NBA insider says Los Angeles Lakers-Kyrie Irving trade talks have lost traction

By Jason Burgos
 3 days ago

One top NBA insider says nothing has changed when it comes to talks of the Los Angeles Lakers acquiring Kyrie Irving in a trade, and they seem to doubt it ever happens.

Right behind an eventual trade that includes Kevin Durant, a deal that sends Kyrie Irving out of Brooklyn is the next biggest storyline that NBA and Nets fans are closely following. Despite opting into the final year of his contract, the expectation is that Irving won’t be wearing a Nets uniform in 2022-2023.

One organization that had eyes for the superstar guard even before leaving Brooklyn was a short thing is the Los Angeles Lakers. They were reportedly the only team even willing to give him a max contract despite the rest of the league shunning the idea.

Over the last week, various stories have reported the Lakers’ concerted effort to make a deal with Brooklyn. One scenario included sending the former league MVP Russell Westbrook over in exchange for the 30-year-old. Another wild report even suggested Showtime might try and land both Durant and Irving in a trade.

Kyrie Irving to the Los Angeles Lakers has not gained any ‘traction’ in recent days

Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

While LA fans are hopeful for a world with Lebron James and Irving in purple-and-gold, it seems they may want to significantly lower those expectations.

On a Tuesday appearance on the popular “The Pat McAfee Show,” The Athletic’s NBA insider Shams Charania revealed some bad news for Lakers fans dreaming of Irving bringing his talents to the Crypto.com Arena next season.

“There’s no traction on any type of Lakers deal for Kyrie Irving. There’s nothing new on that, and I’m not quite sure we’re gonna see that take place.”

Shams Charania on Latest Irving to the Lakers news

The Lakers have limited money and assets to offer in any trade. On the surface, a Westbrook for Irving trade makes some sense, but Westbrook severely damaged his value during a terrible season in LA last season. With him making $47 million next season, the Nets would need to give up Irving and more to make the financials work in such a deal. It’s understandable if Brooklyn is unwilling to do that.

Related
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry indirectly addresses Kevin Durant trade ‘rumor mill’

The Golden State Warriors’ original Big 3 have reportedly already spoken with Kevin Durant in wake of his trade request from the Brooklyn Nets. Rumors indicate Stephen Curry, the newly-minted Finals MVP, would welcome his former teammate back to the Bay Area, too. Speaking with reporters from the American Century Championship golf tournament in South […] The post Stephen Curry indirectly addresses Kevin Durant trade ‘rumor mill’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Eddy Curry Reveals He Used To Babysit LeBron James At 15, Shares The Story Of How He Met Him, Maverick, Randy, And Rich: "They Were Selling Throwback Jerseys Out Of Their Trunk"

LeBron James may well be at the top of the world now but there was a time when the King was battling his way to one day make it to the NBA. That just so happens to be when he crossed paths with Eddy Curry and the retired NBA big man recently spoke about his first time meeting LeBron back in the day, to DJ Vlad.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

The Best 3-Point Shooters On The Lakers Current Roster: LeBron James Is The Best Shooter, Russell Westbrook Shoots Better Than Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers will enter the 2022/23 NBA season with more doubts than certainties, as they aren't expected to compete for a spot in the Finals or even for a second-round series in the 2023 playoffs. The Purple and Gold were linked with high-profile names coming into this offseason, but so far, they have only signed role players, earning criticism from their own fans.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Otto Porter Jr. reveals why he chose Raptors’ offer over Warriors

The Toronto Raptors managed to sign free-agent winger Otto Porter in the early part of NBA free agency. Porter is set to join the Raptors on a two-year, $12.4 million deal following his successful season with the Golden State Warriors, during which he won the NBA Finals. While a return to Golden State was surely a tempting option, Porter Jr. revealed what led him to sign with the Raptors, via Eric Koreen of The Athletic.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sports Illustrated

Aaron Rodgers’s Man Bun Is on the Line in Golf Bet With Charles Barkley

At this year’s American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament, Aaron Rodgers has more on the line than just his golf reputation. Fellow competitor Charles Barkley bet the Packers quarterback during June’s The Match VI that if Barkley finishes ahead of Rodgers on the leaderboard, than he gets to cut his infamous man bun off. On the flip side, if Rodgers places higher than Barkley, which is often the case, then the NBA legend will donate $25,000 to Rodgers’ charity of choice—North Valley Community Foundation.
GREEN BAY, WI
FastBreak on FanNation

Viral Photo Of LeBron James And His 15-Year-Old Son

On Wednesday, a photo of LeBron James next to his 15-year-old son Bryce is going viral on Twitter. Twitter user @MaskedInLa pointed the photo out, while Bleacher Report reposted it. The photo is fascinating because of how tall Bryce is standing next to his 6'9" father. James just finished his...
NBA
Sportsnaut

San Antonio Spurs involved in Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook trade talks as a third team

If you’re a San Antonio Spurs fan clicking on this article hoping to see your team mentioned as a potential destination for either Kyrie Irving, that’s not what you’ll find here. On the other hand, the Spurs could still be involved in these same trade discussions, just not as the team looking to acquire Irving. Instead, they could land another highly-accomplished point guard. That being Russell Westbrook.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To 2 Serious Lakers Trade Rumors

The Los Angeles Lakers have been named in several trade rumors over the past few weeks. The loudest of those rumors have focused on Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving. Just days after opting into his contract, Kyrie watched as Kevin Durant requested a trade from the team. Irving immediately...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

NBA Rumors: Sixers’ Interest Level in Kyrie Irving Revealed

The Brooklyn Nets currently have a fire sale going on. Less than one year after selling off one of their big three prospects James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers, the Nets are on track to part ways with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant as well. While Irving picked up his...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Devin Booker signs monster Nike extension to go with $214 million supermax, NBA 2K23 cover

Things are looking really good right now for star Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker. Booker’s stellar year keeps on getting better. He has just extended his endorsement deal with Nike, which will keep him as the main face of the business through 2029, the company said on Thursday. Booker has been with Nike for seven years now after initially signing with the brand prior to being selected by Phoenix in 2015 and then renewing in 2018. This new deal means he will be with Nike for at least 15 years total.
PHOENIX, AZ
