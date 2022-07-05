ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathews County, VA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mathews, Middlesex by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-05 16:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Westmoreland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 09:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-09 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Westmoreland FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east central Virginia, including the following county, Westmoreland. * WHEN...Until 1000 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 813 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Hague, Coles Point, Erica, Mount Holly, Kremlin, Templeman and Currioman Landing. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Essex, Eastern King and Queen, Richmond, Western Essex by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 07:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-09 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastern Essex; Eastern King and Queen; Richmond; Western Essex; Western King and Queen; Westmoreland Showers and thunderstorms producing heavy rainfall will impact portions of northwestern King and Queen, northwestern Richmond, Westmoreland and Essex Counties through 830 AM EDT At 739 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking showers and embedded thunderstorms producing heavy rainfall. These showers were along a line extending from near Tall Timbers to near Newland to Aylett. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Rain 1 to 2 inches. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Possible flooding of low lying areas. Locations impacted include Tappahannock, Warsaw, Montross, Champlain, Saint Stephens Church, Leedstown, Millers Tavern, Newland, Coles Point, Dunnsville, Hague, Stevensville, Westmoreland, Beazley, Currioman Landing, Threeway, Biscoe, Lyells, Crouch and Mount Landing. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
ESSEX COUNTY, VA

