Severe Weather Statement issued for Mathews, Middlesex by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 07:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-09 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastern Essex; Eastern King and Queen; Richmond; Western Essex; Western King and Queen; Westmoreland Showers and thunderstorms producing heavy rainfall will impact portions of northwestern King and Queen, northwestern Richmond, Westmoreland and Essex Counties through 830 AM EDT At 739 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking showers and embedded thunderstorms producing heavy rainfall. These showers were along a line extending from near Tall Timbers to near Newland to Aylett. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Rain 1 to 2 inches. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Possible flooding of low lying areas. Locations impacted include Tappahannock, Warsaw, Montross, Champlain, Saint Stephens Church, Leedstown, Millers Tavern, Newland, Coles Point, Dunnsville, Hague, Stevensville, Westmoreland, Beazley, Currioman Landing, Threeway, Biscoe, Lyells, Crouch and Mount Landing. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
Comments / 0