Orange County, FL

We Tried FOUR New Dole Whip Treats in Disney World!

By Sara McOmber
allears.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer time requires a few new desserts to help keep us cool. This summer, Disney is making sure to deliver! From lots of Fourth of July offerings to new desserts in all of the parks, Disney is really bringing their A-game when it comes to new treats. This time, they’re sending...

allears.net

Comments / 0

