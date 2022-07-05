We Tried FOUR New Dole Whip Treats in Disney World!

If you ask Marie Claire editors (and readers for that matter) what they want in a new pair of shoes, the answer will fall within the Venn diagram of chic, comfortable, and environmentally sustainable. And while plenty of fashion choices are stylishly on-trend, very few manage to also feel great and do right by the planet. But Vionic, the footwear brand already beloved for its super cute, wildly comfortable shoes, is also focused on helping the environment. As part of that mission, Vionic has announced a supporting partnership with PROTEUS™, the world’s most advanced underwater research facility and habitat, to develop a line of sustainable sneakers that will make your feet, and the planet, feel better.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO