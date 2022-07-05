ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo Police, Amarillo Fire release data from Fourth of July weekend

By David Gay
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26q4Cl_0gVdePou00

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — After the Fourth of July weekend, officials with both the Amarillo Police Department and the Amarillo Fire Department released data on calls of incidents, as well as fires, that occurred. This included calls of fireworks, weapons, vandalism and calls of fires in the community.

According to data from each of the departments, officials from the Amarillo Police Department and the Amarillo Fire Department reported more than 2,800 calls between Sunday and early Tuesday morning, the majority of which were related to fireworks. More than 2,500 calls came to the Amarillo Police Department and around 270 calls came to the Amarillo Fire Department.

Amarillo Police

According to data from the Amarillo Police Department, officials received 2,577 calls between Saturday and early Tuesday morning. The majority of the calls between this time period were for “Disorderly Fireworks,” consisting of 427 of the total calls. Other calls that were reported by the department were related to weapons, vandalism, disturbances and trespassing.

  • July 3: 1,057 total calls
  • July 4: 1,351 total calls
  • July 5 (from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m.): 169 total calls.

Amarillo Fire

Officials from the Amarillo Fire Department reported that they had a total of around 270 calls over the holiday weekend, including 41 fire calls from throughout the city. Officials said the majority of the calls were related to medical emergencies.

Out of the 41 fires over the holiday, the incidents officials from the Amarillo Fire Department responded to include a construction dumpster fire, a grass fire in an open field, a car fire and a cooking fire in a backyard. Out of the total, 22 of the reported fires occurred on Monday, 16 of which were reported after 8:30 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Potter County to host CRASE class

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— The Potter County Sheriff Office(PSCO) announced that they will host a Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events(CRASE) class from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 23. The class will be held at the Sheriff’s Office located at 1303 NE 29th in Amarillo. There is...
POTTER COUNTY, TX
KFDA

AFD: Car fire spreads to apartment complex on Bell Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Fire Department said a car fire spread to an apartment complex Friday morning on South Bell Street. AFD said a woman turned her car off and noticed smoke coming from the front of the car at the Red Oak Apartments. She went inside and when...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo police continue missing person investigation

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department are continuing their investigation into the disappearance of 40-year-old Linda Barnett. Barnett was last seen in the 500 block of S. Kentucky Street on July 5, 2020. APD said she has multiple health issues requiring medication, which she did not have with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Amarillo, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Amarillo, TX
KFDA

4 people, including 2 children sent to hospital in 2-vehicle crash

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said a woman and two children were sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Amarillo on Thursday evening. Amarillo Police Department said about 6:40 p.m., two gray cars were involved in a wreck near the intersection of Southeast 10th Avenue and Bolton Street.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Juveniles involved in Wednesday stolen car incident

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding an incident involving a stolen car in Amarillo on Wednesday. According to officials from the department, an Amarillo Police patrol officer located a stolen car that was occupied and attempted to stop the vehicle, causing the driver to drive away. After undercover officers were near the scene, the patrol decided to cancel the pursuit.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo Fugitive Of The Week

Police are looking for 19-year-old Isaiah Guillermo Cabello. He’s wanted by the Randall County Sheriff’s Office on the charge of Violation Bond/Protective 2 or more times in 12 months. Cabello is described as being a black male, 5 feet, nine inches tall, 150 pounds with brown eyes and...
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#Amarillo Police#Amarillo Fire
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo police respond to more than 300 calls involving fireworks on July 4th

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — For many around the Texas Panhandle, Independence Day offered the chance to enjoy a day celebrating America's inception away from work. For Amarillo police officers though, midnight on the holiday marked the start of a long shift on the clock. APD said they saw 313...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Public Health releases COVID-19 report card for July 8

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s public health department released its most recent COVID-19 report card Friday, featuring combined weekly data for Potter and Randall counties, total COVID-19 data since March 2020 as well as the most recent COVID-19 hospitalization information. COVID-19 Hospitalization According to the July 8 COVID-19 Report Card, 38 patients […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Potter County missing person located

Update: 3:30 p.m. According to a post from the Potter County Sheriff’s Office, Zachary Hall has been located. Original AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to a post from the Potter County Sheriff’s Office, officers are asking for help in locating Zachary Hall, a 27-year-old man. Officers stated that Hall is autistic. He was last seen at his […]
POTTER COUNTY, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Kids in stolen car lead patrol, SWAT officers on chase, say Amarillo police

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A car chase Wednesday afternoon led to a crash involving four minors, according to Amarillo police. The department said an officer spotted a stolen car around Amarillo Boulevard and tried to stop it. The car reportedly took off, and police gave chase. Eventually, undercover officers...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Potter County Sheriff’s Office to host adult citizens academy

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Sheriff’s Office is looking for members of the community to participate in its upcoming adult citizens academy. According to a news release from the Potter County Sheriff’s Office, this year’s adult citizens academy is expected to start at 6 p.m. on Sept. 6 and last every Tuesday through Nov. 22. This gives members of the community the chance to learn about the operations of the Potter County Sheriff’s Office.
POTTER COUNTY, TX
Mix 94.1

Amarillo Man Responsible for the Death of Evil Mosquitoes

Let's face it, mosquitoes are a nuisance and they carry disease. Name one person that likes mosquitos (I'm not even sure PETA does). That's why it's great to know that someone is taking care of mosquitoes right here in Amarillo. This guy, Zac Badrow who is the Environmental Health Specialist...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy