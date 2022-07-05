ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Ann Arbor Art Fair announces three featured artists

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Art Fair is just over two weeks away and the city is preparing to welcome 1,000 artists to showcase their work July 21-23. The three-day event is spread across three fairs that seamlessly blend into one, including the Ann Arbor Street Art Fair, The Original,...

Here are the musicians performing at Ann Arbor Art Fair

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Art Fair will have three entertainment stages this year for fairgoers to take a break from art browsing and enjoy some live music. The stages will be spread throughout the event, which spans 30 city blocks. Local artists will be performing on Main Street, on University of Michigan’s Ingalls Mall and at the intersection of Maynard and William.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Peace, Love and Little Donuts set to open Ann Arbor store

ANN ARBOR, MI -- The doughnuts may be small, but the flavors are not. Peace Love and Little Donuts is launching its new Ann Arbor location — complete with bite-sized treats — on Saturday, July 9. The doughnut shop, which has locations across the country, is best known...
Wyandotte summer staple Bob Jo's celebrates 75 years

I scream, you scream, we all scream for... custard!. Known and loved for its generous portion sizes, delicious custard treats, old-fashioned tunes and infamous neon blue sign, Bob Jo's Frozen Custard has been a summer staple for Michiganians since 1947. Amid surviving a pandemic, very little has changed in 75...
WYANDOTTE, MI
Main Art Theatre sign officially taken down in Royal Oak

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – The tearing down of the beloved Main Art Theatre in Downtown Royal Oak is effectively underway after the theater’s sign was officially removed Thursday. The iconic Main Art Theatre sign was taken down from the building that has been a community staple for 80 years until closing due to the pandemic. Now, the building owner has plans to demolish the theater and turn it into a mixed-used space.
ROYAL OAK, MI
10 Tried & True Ann Arbor Restaurants to Tempt Your Tastebuds

Ann Arbor MI is a city that perfectly blends its historic charm with its funky, eclectic vibe, which makes it the ideal foodie destination. While the dining scene is constantly changing in Ann Arbor, these Ann Arbor restaurants have long been considered the best in the city. Throughout downtown Ann...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Pet of the week: Meet Lucy

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved. Morgan is a senior at Wayne State University studying political science and communications.
WAYNE, MI
Check Out Detroit’s Most Artistic Alley, The Belt

It’s located between Broadway and Library St. and connects Gratiot Ave. to Grand River, and the alley is filled with different artistic works from more than a dozen different artists. You can spend hours drinking, eating, and looking at the art in and around The Belt, so if you’re...
DETROIT, MI
Oxford Companies in Ann Arbor announces changes to executive team roles

Oxford Companies recently announced changes to its executive team’s titles and roles. These changes signify the organization’s growth and its leaders’ growing influence in the regional commercial real estate industry and local Ann Arbor community, as well as their expansion in responsibilities within the Oxford Companies organization.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Lume Cannabis Co. to open Ann Arbor storefront Friday

ANN ARBOR – Adult cannabis users in Tree Town are getting another option. On Friday at 10 a.m., Michigan-based Lume Cannabis Co. will open the doors to its Ann Arbor location at 2247 W. Liberty Street. The first 100 customers at the new location, 50 delivery orders and 50...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Ewing Pros / Real Estate One HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Uncompromisingly updated and immaculately kept home in Ann Arbor

Back of the baseball card: 4 Bedrooms / 2 Full Baths / 1 Half Baths / 2,361 SqFt / MLS# 3288333. This classic mid-century tri-level with over 2360sf of finished living space has been thoughtfully renovated and is ready for its next peeps to move right in! Uncompromisingly updated and immaculately kept, this fabulous floor plan has 4 bedrooms and 2-1/2 baths and endless options for spreading out. Features include wide plank white oak hardwood flooring throughout the first level and original oak hardwood floors throughout the second level. A terrific new kitchen with quartz includes a Wolf double-oven, built-in Thermador cooktop, an oversized island, and huge windows for loads of light! Entertaining here is a no-brainer as you step outside to the paver patio and private backyard. New paint, new solid-wood interior doors, recessed lighting and several new fixtures suit this home perfectly. The gas fireplace is the focal point in the lower-level family room, accented with a wet bar to make movie night even more relaxing! Don’t miss the fun playroom that can do double duty or can be repurposed as a fantastic workout space or home office and features a door to the spacious, fully fenced backyard. Minutes to The U of M campus, hospitals, parks, and an easy walk or bike ride to the Georgetown pool and golf course!
ANN ARBOR, MI
🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Back-to-back shows at Comerica Park and festivals all over town for art lovers. Uncle Sam Jam (Woodhaven City Center Park), through Sunday: Downriver continues the 4th of July festivities with the 12th annual Uncle Sam Jam. From carnival rides to fireworks, the whole family can enjoy a patriotic weekend together. Rock out to live music every evening including the Dave Hamilton, George Lynch and more. There will also be a petting zoo and monster truck rides. Free to attend and open to all ages. More info and entertainment schedule here.
DETROIT, MI
Comerica Park to host three mega concerts back-to-back this weekend

DETROIT – Straight from hosting a week of games for the Tigers, Comerica Park will transform into the largest concert venue in Detroit to host some legendary music acts. Almost 100,000 music fans are expected to flock downtown throughout the three days of shows. Elmer Straub, Vice President of...
DETROIT, MI
Entertainment
Visual Art
Arts
Food Truck Festival in Saline offers great eats for a great cause

SALINE, MI – Food trucks soon will fill Saline’s Mill Pond Park with everything from soul food, barbecue, tacos, ice cream and more during a festival aimed at helping a nonprofit help those in need. The inaugural Saline Food Truck Festival is set for 4 to 8 p.m....
Brooklyn kids take on Lake Columbia waves in a new summer tradition

BROOKLYN, MI -- Through choppy waves and spraying water, Brooklyn kids took on Lake Columbia’s waves for a Fourth of July waterskiing expedition. An already busy time for water activities, Lake Columbia saw a new addition of 11 Brooklyn kids skiing across its 2.25-mile perimeter on Monday. During the trip, residents enjoying the sunshine on both land and water waved and cheered to the kids.
BROOKLYN, MI
The Story of The Gar Wood Mansion In Detroit; A Rock n’ Roll Commune

Imagine moving into a mansion in the heart of Detroit for the sole purpose of rocking out every day with your band and best friends. Sounds like a dream doesn't it? Something like this was actually achieved for a brief moment in the early 70s, as the band Stonefront moved into the legendary Garwood Mansion and began what would be a dream residency. A late teenager Mark Hoover bought the vacated mansion in 1969 and over the next three years would live a rocker's dream.
DETROIT, MI
Weekend events happening all over the D!

No triples or homeruns this weekend at Comerica Park. The ballpark that usually hosts the Detroit Tigers will play host to some big name musicians all weekend long. The park is being transformed to an open-air concert stadium and will feature Chris Stapleton on Friday, Billy Joel performs on Saturday, and on Sunday fans can rock out with Def Leppard and Motley Cru.
DETROIT, MI
Beloved Michigan Bar Gets New Ownership

I always have mixed feelings when a beloved local restaurant or bar changes owners. On one hand, I’m happy to see the legacy of the establishment continue. But, on the other hand, it’s sad to see longtime owners retire and hand the place over to someone new. One...
EAST LANSING, MI
12 Metro Detroit Dive Bars To Check Out

July 7th is National Dive Bar day and not that we need a reason to hit our favorite dive, but this is as good a reason as any! Metro Detroit has a lot of hidden gems where you can pull up an uneven barstool, grab a cold drink and play your favorite tunes on the jukebox. The bathrooms aren’t always the best, but as long as the drinks are coming, what difference does that make? Here’s a list of some of my favorite bars (in no particular order) in honor of National Dive Bar day!
DETROIT, MI

