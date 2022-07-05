Ann Arbor Art Fair announces three featured artists

Back of the baseball card: 4 Bedrooms / 2 Full Baths / 1 Half Baths / 2,361 SqFt / MLS# 3288333. This classic mid-century tri-level with over 2360sf of finished living space has been thoughtfully renovated and is ready for its next peeps to move right in! Uncompromisingly updated and immaculately kept, this fabulous floor plan has 4 bedrooms and 2-1/2 baths and endless options for spreading out. Features include wide plank white oak hardwood flooring throughout the first level and original oak hardwood floors throughout the second level. A terrific new kitchen with quartz includes a Wolf double-oven, built-in Thermador cooktop, an oversized island, and huge windows for loads of light! Entertaining here is a no-brainer as you step outside to the paver patio and private backyard. New paint, new solid-wood interior doors, recessed lighting and several new fixtures suit this home perfectly. The gas fireplace is the focal point in the lower-level family room, accented with a wet bar to make movie night even more relaxing! Don’t miss the fun playroom that can do double duty or can be repurposed as a fantastic workout space or home office and features a door to the spacious, fully fenced backyard. Minutes to The U of M campus, hospitals, parks, and an easy walk or bike ride to the Georgetown pool and golf course!

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO