A lot went down during the July 8 episode of Mama June: Road To Redemption. Following the discovery that Mama June had moved down the street from Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, Jessica and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, the older girls confronted their mom about her erratic behavior. Not only did they think it was embarrassing that she had to move into a double-wide trailer after selling her big house so she could afford crack cocaine, but they said her new boyfriend looks a lot like her ex, Sugar Bear. Especially since he’s also missing his teeth.

TV SERIES ・ 13 HOURS AGO