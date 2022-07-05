ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Butler, Cass, Colfax, Dodge, Douglas, Platte, Sarpy, Saunders by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-05 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-05 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Adams, Buffalo, Clay, Fillmore, Franklin, Hall, Hamilton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 06:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Clay; Fillmore; Franklin; Hall; Hamilton; Howard; Kearney; Merrick; Nance; Nuckolls; Phelps; Polk; Sherman; Thayer; Webster; York DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, at least brief areas of visibility down to 1/2 to 1/4 mile or less in dense fog early this morning. For the Heat Advisory, heat index readings as high as 100 to 106 degrees are expected during the afternoon and early evening hours on Sunday. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central Nebraska. * WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 9 AM CDT this morning. For the Heat Advisory, from noon to 8 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...For the Dense Fog Advisory this morning, although the entire Advisory area probably won`t experience truly dense fog, much of the area will continue to have, or will eventually see development of visibility around 1/2 mile or less. For the Heat Advisory on Sunday, winds will provide at least some relief from the heat, averaging 15 to 20 MPH with higher gusts. This is a one-day heat event, as Monday will be several degrees cooler.
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Dawson, Furnas, Gosper, Greeley, Harlan, Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Dawson; Furnas; Gosper; Greeley; Harlan; Valley HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heat index readings as high as 100 to 106 degrees are expected during the afternoon and early evening hours. * WHERE...Portions of north central Kansas and central, east central and south central Nebraska. * WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will provide at least some relief from the heat, averaging 15 to 20 MPH with higher gusts. This is a one-day heat event, as Monday will be several degrees cooler.
DAWSON COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Cass, Lancaster, Otoe by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 00:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-07 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Cass; Lancaster; Otoe FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Iowa and Nebraska, including the following counties, in Iowa, Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Monona, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie and Shelby. In Nebraska, Burt, Butler, Cass, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Douglas, Lancaster, Madison, Otoe, Platte, Sarpy, Saunders, Stanton and Washington. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Thunderstorms have developed and will continue through the early morning hours. Very heavy rainfall can be expected with 1 to 3 inches forecast. Isolated spots could receive more.
CASS COUNTY, NE
KWQC

Names released in 3-vehicle crash on I-80 in Scott County

SCOTT CO., Iowa (KWQC) -The Scott County Sheriff’s Office released the names of the people injured in the three-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 Tuesday. Officials say Yomna Ibrahim Elbandrawy of Omaha, NE was the driver of the 2018 Mercedes and is still in the hospital. Mostafa Elgayesh of Omaha, NE, a passenger in the 2018 Mercedes, is also still hospitalized at the University of Iowa and in critical condition.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

Nebraska Woman Arrested on Outstanding Warrant in Holt County Wednesday

An Omaha, Nebraska woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant in Holt County Wednesday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that at 2:21 P.M. they arrested 23-year-old Akeydra R. Hagens on a Platte County misdemeanor warrant for failing to appear on an original traffic offense charge. Hagens was later booked...
HOLT COUNTY, MO
iheart.com

Hwy 75 Northbound at J Street to have lane, ramp closures into the Fall

(Omaha, NE) -- Drivers on Highway 75 in South Omaha will have to deal with lane and ramp closures for the next few months. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says now through September, Highway 75 will have extended lane and ramp closures to allow for bridge repairs at J Street. The right lane of US-75 northbound will be closed near J Street in addition to the L Street ramp to US-75 northbound. The Nebraska DOT says drivers needing to access US-75 northbound in the area should go south using 24th Street and use the Q Street ramp.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska teen drowns in Platte River while fishing

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 17-year-old boy drowned in the Platte River near Columbus on Tuesday while he was fishing, authorities say. The teen from Schuyler was fishing at Loup Power Tailrace Park, where a canal dumps into the river, and was swept away by the current, according to the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.
COLUMBUS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Missing Sarpy County teen listed as runaway

OMAHA, Neb. -- Sarpy County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook Thursday that a teen has been missing since June 12. The Sheriff's Office said that 16-year-old Nathan Johnson went missing on June 12, when it was reported that he ran away. Authorities said that Johnson left his resident between 4:00...
SARPY COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Crash causes delays on Interstate 680 early Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. — A crash on Interstate 680 caused backups early Thursday morning. The crash happened in the northbound lanes just north of Pacific Street shortly before 6 a.m.. The left three lanes were closed shortly after that. At 6:33 a.m., the Nebraska Department of Transportation said the West...
OMAHA, NE
knopnews2.com

Nebraska teen goes missing during fishing trip, body recovered

COLUMBUS, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - Authorities said they have recovered the body of a 17-year-old drowning victim who went missing while fishing east of Columbus. According to officials, the Platte County Sheriff’s Office and personnel with Columbus Fire and Rescue responded to the area of Loup Power Tailrace Park and the Platte River regarding a possible drowning on Tuesday at 3:45 p.m.
COLUMBUS, NE
WOWT

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Daily storm chances through Friday and a cooling trend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a round of heavy rain and strong wind for some earlier Tuesday evening, conditions will calm down for a while... Overnight storm chances will return... these last through about 7 AM to 8 AM before clearing out to the W. Look out for a shower or weak storm ahead of your AM commute Wednesday. We’ll dry out from there with returning chances Wednesday night, best chances late. These last into Thursday and taper off around midday.
OMAHA, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Omaha area more than 4 times higher than last July

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are much higher than they were one year ago in the Omaha metro area. According to the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD), last year at this time area hospitals reported 39 new cases and 26 people in the hospital with the virus. One-hundred-and-twenty patients were hospitalized in metro area counties as of Wednesday and DCHD reported 320 new positive COVID-19 tests since Tuesday’s report.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Crews determine cause of apartment fire in Omaha neighborhood

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department determined the cause of an apartment fire Thursday morning. Officials say the cause was due to improperly discarded smoking materials. Crews responded to a fire at an apartment complex near Woodcrest Plaza. A working fire was declared when crews saw smoke and...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Douglas County Sheriff reminds residents of golf cart rules

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Indian Pointe neighborhood became a focus for deputies over the holiday weekend after someone complained of golf carts on the streets. The sheriff’s office says that the subdivision doesn’t have a county-approved ordinance. Nobody got a ticket but the sheriff’s office is letting homeowners know golf cart operators may be pulled over.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

'It sounded like an explosion': Car crashes into Omaha house

OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha homeowner thought she heard an explosion and realized a car had crashed into her house early Friday morning. Mona McGregor lives near 67th Avenue and Western Street. She said she ran upstairs around 5 a.m. when she heard the loud noise but could only see the headlights of the car below because they had broken down her front door.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Dodge County suspect apprehended after brief pursuit near Schuyler

SCHUYLER, Neb. -- One person is facing felony charges after a brief pursuit in Colfax County early Monday morning. In the early morning hours of July 4, Colfax County Communications received a report of a man with a gun attempting to have contact with people at a home in the west part of Schuyler.

