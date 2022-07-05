Hospital Places Clinician In Dispatch Center To Help Callers
(Des Moines, IA) — A Des Moines hospital is placing a clinician in the dispatch center to help callers who need mental health aid. Broadlawns Medical Center says it is also going to start deploying care teams instead of uniformed officers to calls that are low-risk. Broadlawns nurse manager Dawn Marie Hooker says the new services will start with limited hours, but the head of crisis services says she hopes to eventually expand to 24-7. Broadlawns had already partnered with the Des Moines Police Department for the last five years to provide support to its officers.
