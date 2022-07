The Douglas County Commission has settled a lawsuit by a former sheriff’s deputy who claimed he was fired for his post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms. The lawsuit was filed in September 2021 by former sheriff’s deputy Brad Clover and was resolved on May 12, after more than six hours of mediation between Clover and the County Commission, conducted by Eischens Mediation Services of Parkville, Missouri, according to court records.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS ・ 13 HOURS AGO