MANISTEE — Demolition of the former American Cleaners on River Street as begun to make way for a new reimagining of downtown Manistee Wednesday. The former laundromat, located at 285 River St., is the latest in a series of downtown Manistee businesses to be razed since late June, as part of the Spirit of the Woods Gateway Project.

MANISTEE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO