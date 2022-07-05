ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Salt Lake, UT

Toxic incinerator closes in North Salt Lake following 9-year battle

By Kiah Armstrong
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BdSdS_0gVddXuv00

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – After 33 years of pouring a blend of cancerous toxins into the Salt Lake City air, the Stericycle incinerator has finally closed, according to the Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment (UPHE).

Stericycle, a national waste management company, closed its incinerator on June 30 following nine years of town meetings, protest rallies, and meetings with the governor and state officials held by residents of North Salt Lake.

Stericycle’s medical waste incinerator has spewed a mixture of dioxins, furans, PAHs, lead, mercury, and likely radioisotopes and prions over North Salt Lake — more specifically the Foxboro subdivision — a press release states.

Utah files lawsuit against Smith’s, Walgreens, Rite-Aid

Over the past nine years, residents have held town meetings, protest rallies, and meetings with the governor and state officials to close the incinerator.

“Incineration of medical waste was a bad idea right from the beginning. It only served to spread toxins throughout the community and even created new ones. Allowing Stericycle its original permit in 1989 was controversial at the time, but it became dramatically more so in the last 15 years,” said Jonny Vasic, UPHE Executive Director.

According to UPHE, since 1989, subdivisions have been expanding closer and closer to Stericycle to the point where now the backyards of Foxboro homes are right up against the company’s fence line. UPHE says in 2013 repeated bypass events poured thick black smoke from their short smoke stack making their toxic emissions much more visible and alarming to everyone.

Stericycle was fined $2.3 million by the state and $2.6 million by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) after state regulators discovered the incinerator allegedly exceeded its emission limits and rigged stack test in violation of its state permit.

In a statement to ABC4 Stericycle said:

“Stericycle proudly remains part of the North Salt Lake Community.  While we ceased operation of our Hospital, Medical, and Infectious Waste Incinerator (HMIWI) services on June 30, 2022, we continue to own and operate the site as a collection and transportation facility to service healthcare customers throughout the greater Salt Lake region.  This change to our operations has been planned for several years.  We look forward to continuing to help the healthcare industry address complex medical waste disposal challenges in a safe and responsible manner across all communities where we operate.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC4

Higher heat with high fire danger

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Friday, Utah! There hasn’t been a lack of relief in the last few days and as we move into the weekend the heat will continue to increase! High pressure is firmly in control of our weather which will result in daytime highs running about 10-15 degrees above average. Most […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Salt Lake City, UT
City
North Salt Lake, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
State
Utah State
ABC4

Real Salt Lake releasing pins for a good cause

SALT LAKE CITY (abc4) – Real Salt Lake is starting a new, charitable initiative and wants the community to get involved!. The club is offering commemorative, limited edition pins for sale in its pro shop and online. The pins run $15 and $5 of it goes to a charitable fund. For example, this month’s pin is of the lucky duck that landed on the field in 2018.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Salt Lake City grass fire under control

WEDNESDAY 7/6/22 4:40 p.m. SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Salt Lake City grass fire has been contained after igniting Wednesday morning. Around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, fire officials say they began receiving calls reporting a field fire the “size of a tennis court” near SR-201. The fire spread to a building nearby, burning “compressed-like […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

How many consecutive days will Salt Lake City see triple-digit heat?

SALT LAKE CITY — Talk about a heat wave. Temperatures at the National Weather Service's station at Salt Lake City International Airport neared 100 degrees yet again on Thursday. KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson said you might as well get used to it because Utah's capital is expected to flirt with triple-digit temperatures the next little bit, based on current weather models.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Waste#Waste Disposal#Incineration#Stericycle#The Utah Physicians#Uphe
ABC4

Power outage affects thousands in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A power outage has left thousands without electricity in areas throughout Salt Lake County on Thursday. Rocky Mountain Power says about 2,000 residents are currently affected throughout Salt Lake City and South Salt Lake. Officials say damaged equipment is causing the massive power outage. Crews are currently on scene […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Walgreens
ABC4

High heat is back, fire conditions are on the rise

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! There hasn’t been a lack of heat so far this week and over the next few days, we’re going to crank it up even more as high pressure continues to warm things up and dry us out. It’s going to get toasty with triple digits looking to […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Addressing uptick in crime plaguing Ballpark neighborhood

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Dozens of people attended the virtual Ballpark Community Council Meeting Thursday night, talking about the recent rise in crime. Many believe drug use is out of control.  “They are extremely persistent,” said Dan Thomas. “They never leave. They’re always sitting there smoking meth or whatnot and there doesn’t seem to […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Hot with fire concerns and isolated storms

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! We have another hot, dry, and breezy day ahead of us especially for the Wasatch Front and western side of the state, while the chance of isolated storms hangs on for Eastern Utah thanks to monsoon moisture surging a little further north into NE and East-Central […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Utah’s first loaded fries restaurant

Bringing a new twist on a beloved lunch side dish, Mr. Fries Man elevates your fries game with gourmet loaded fries. These fries are packed with protein and cheeses and offer a plethora of sauces and toppings, making your fries a whole meal.Inspired by a trip to California, they saw a need for loaded fries with delicious toppings and proteins. Jeannette and Paea, owners of Mr. Fries Man brought their favorites to Good Things Utah.
UTAH STATE
Gephardt Daily

Fast-moving grass fire threatens east Ogden neighborhood

OGDEN, Utah, July 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden City firefighters were dispatched to a grass fire early Wednesday morning, and responded to the scene, near 20th Street and Harrison Boulevard. “Fire units arrived on the scene to a 1-acre grass fire traveling quickly up the hillside,” says a...
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

ABC4

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy