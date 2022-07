First Vice Chairperson Beth Kennett led the Alamance County Democratic Party’s July meeting. Beth Kennett, first vice chair of Alamance County Democratic Party opened the July 7 meeting with a call to action. The general election is Nov. 8 and Kennett said the party has a lot of work to do before then and believes party members must work together in order to get the candidates they want into office.

