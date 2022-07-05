ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man charged after firing shots near Utah school, homes

By Craig Proffer
 3 days ago
UTAH (ABC4) – A man is facing a slew of charges after he reportedly fired his gun near Utah homes on July 1.

According to arresting documents, officers responded to a 911 call where the caller mentioned an attempted murder.

The caller was later identified as 27-year-old Tayden Daniel Tunison, the suspect in the case.

Police said Tunison fired two shots from his weapon near a school and multiple homes in Santa Clara, Utah.

It was also determined that Tunison was intoxicated while he had the gun in his possession.

After responding to the 911 call, officers found Tunison walking towards a park located south of the school.

Officers asked Tunison to stop and comply with their instructions, but he refused. Police then fired a non-lethal rubber round at Tunison before taking him into custody.

He has been charged with two counts of felony discharge of a firearm, one count of failure to stop at the command of law enforcement, one count of interfering with an arresting officer, one count of possession of a dangerous weapon while under the influence, two counts of discharge of a firearm, and one count of intoxication.

While speaking with police, Tunison reportedly said he, “Wanted to die by getting into a gunfight with police.”

“This is the second time in six months that Mr. Tunison has been in possession of a firearm while intoxicated walking the streets, informing dispatch and police that he wanted to end his life by suicide by cop,” arresting documents state.

He is currently being held at the Washington County Jail without bail.

Related
ABC4

POLICE: Washington County man holds relative hostage with gun

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man out of Washington County was taken into custody on July 1 following a police pursuit after he allegedly held an individual hostage against their will.  Garrett Terrill, 27, is facing one count of Failure to Respond to Officers Signal to Stop, a third-degree felony. The Washington City Police […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
ABC4

St. George gun theft suspect charged

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – An individual has been charged on July 7 in relation to an incident of firearm theft that occurred in a St. George gun store in March 2022. Brett Clinton Combs, 41, of Las Vegas, was charged by a federal grand jury in the District of Utah with theft of firearms from a federally licensed firearms dealer and being a restricted person in possession of firearms.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utah#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
ABC4

5 killed in string of Utah crashes over July 4th weekend

UTAH (ABC4) – Authorities have identified five people who were killed over the Fourth of July weekend in Utah. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the fatal crashes took place throughout the period of July 1 to July 5.  The crash victims have been identified as: Deliberto A. Pablo-Cruz, 23, from St. George Kelly C. Sabey, […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Man killed in head-on crash in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – More details have been released about a crash that left one man dead in Washington County Friday. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, around 2:14 p.m. on July 1, Utah Highway Patrol troopers responded to reports of the crash on SR-9 just east of milepost 4.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Man allegedly robs St. George business with a skateboard

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after allegedly robbing a carwash while threatening employees with a skateboard in St. George. The St. George Police Department has identified the suspect as Michael Maxwell Whitaker, 28. Police first responded to a robbery call near 146 E Center...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
ABC4

St. George ties state temperature record of 117°F

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – The heat in St. George made history on July 10, 2021. After a lengthy review, the National Weather Service of Salt Lake City (NWSSLC) announced that the State Climate Extremes Committee has verified that a record high temperature of 117°F in St. George was tied on July 10, 2021.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
ABC4

High heat is back, fire conditions are on the rise

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! There hasn’t been a lack of heat so far this week and over the next few days, we’re going to crank it up even more as high pressure continues to warm things up and dry us out. It’s going to get toasty with triple digits looking to […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

New cookie shop taking Utah by storm

Dirty Dough is a new cookie location that has us all craving more. The company was started by a college student in Arizona selling the product out of his apartment. People loved the cookies so much that he upgraded to a store front. He sold the company and they have been developing the brand for the past year and getting it ready to franchise. Dirty Dough just opened their first location in Vineyard, Utah and are going to be opening four more stores in Pleasant Grove, Saratoga Springs, Spanish Fork, and St George. In the next year they plan to open about twenty-five more stores in Utah. The cookie craze is sweeping the country and Dirty Dough is all about what’s on the inside. Their cookies have multiple layers with many fun fillings like caramel, fudge, raspberries, marshmallow, and biscoff. Their slogan, “Proudly Unique Inside and Out”, spreads their message of positivity. Their executive chef, Tod Lenard, has created a variety of delicious flavors such as Andes mint, reverse peanut butter cup, raspberry toaster tart, and dirty circus. They placed an emphasis on the richness of their flavor rather than being overly sweet and you can truly taste the thought that went into every cookie. Dirty Dough has new flavors every week so stop by and experience the decadent dough over and over.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

High heat is back with triple digits on deck

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – High pressure is dominating the Utah weather pattern as we make it through the next several days with back-to-back triple-digit days ahead in both Northern and Southern Utah.  It’ll get toasty with triple digits looking to return to Salt Lake and St. George, and the chance of record potential as […]
UTAH STATE
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Utah West Desert, Color Country West Desert by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 03:01:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-09 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Utah West Desert; Color Country West Desert; Salt Lake Desert RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 478, 492, AND 495 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 478 Salt Lake Desert, Fire Weather Zone 492 Central Utah West Desert and Fire Weather Zone 495 Color Country West Desert. * WINDS...South to southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 6 percent. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are likely to occur. Any new fire starts or existing fires may spread rapidly.
BEAVER COUNTY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

