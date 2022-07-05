Man charged after firing shots near Utah school, homes

UTAH (ABC4) – A man is facing a slew of charges after he reportedly fired his gun near Utah homes on July 1.

According to arresting documents, officers responded to a 911 call where the caller mentioned an attempted murder.

The caller was later identified as 27-year-old Tayden Daniel Tunison, the suspect in the case.

Police said Tunison fired two shots from his weapon near a school and multiple homes in Santa Clara, Utah.

It was also determined that Tunison was intoxicated while he had the gun in his possession.

After responding to the 911 call, officers found Tunison walking towards a park located south of the school.

Officers asked Tunison to stop and comply with their instructions, but he refused. Police then fired a non-lethal rubber round at Tunison before taking him into custody.

He has been charged with two counts of felony discharge of a firearm, one count of failure to stop at the command of law enforcement, one count of interfering with an arresting officer, one count of possession of a dangerous weapon while under the influence, two counts of discharge of a firearm, and one count of intoxication.

While speaking with police, Tunison reportedly said he, “Wanted to die by getting into a gunfight with police.”

“This is the second time in six months that Mr. Tunison has been in possession of a firearm while intoxicated walking the streets, informing dispatch and police that he wanted to end his life by suicide by cop,” arresting documents state.

He is currently being held at the Washington County Jail without bail.