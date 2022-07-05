ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis County, UT

Suspects wanted for aerial fireworks igniting Davis County wildfire

By Vivian Chow
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S0GMO_0gVdcmF900

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities are searching for the suspects responsible for causing a wildfire after discharging fireworks on Tuesday morning in Davis County.

The Kaysville Fire Department says the incident happened at the Kaysville East Mountain Wildnerness Park around 3:11 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found the blaze threatening nearby homes. Some residents were evacuated as the fire continued spreading, eventually burning at least 10 to 15 acres.

A camper reported spotting a car where passengers were discharging aerial fireworks. Firefighters eventually contained the flames to the park area and say no homes were damaged in the process.

MISSING: $50k reward offered on disappearance of South Salt Lake man

Aerial fireworks were later discovered at a nearby parking lot. Authorities are still investigating the case and are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspects responsible.

“We encourage those responsible for the fire to come forward,” authorities say. “We appreciate the generous support given by our neighboring agencies and to all law enforcement entities working the incident. We also want to thank Davis County Sheriff’s Office 911 for doing a great job dispatching the incident.”

Multiple agencies responded to the incident including Layton City Fire, Farmington Fire Department, South Davis Metro Fire Service Area, Hill AFB Fire & Emergency Services, and Forest Service firefighters.

Those who have information about the incident or the people involved should contact Kaysville Fire at (801) 544-2860.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
Gephardt Daily

Update: 2 dead after SUV stops in middle of I-15 with lights turned off

LEHI, Utah, July 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol is investigating a late night crash which claimed the lives of two people and injured a third. Sgt. Cameron Roden told Gephardt Daily the incident happened in the northbound lanes of I-15 in Lehi about 10:58 p.m.
LEHI, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Davis County, UT
Accidents
Local
Utah Accidents
Davis County, UT
Crime & Safety
Kaysville, UT
Accidents
Kaysville, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
County
Davis County, UT
City
Kaysville, UT
State
Utah State
ABC4

Bluffdale crash injures 4, including baby

BLUFFDALE, Utah (ABC4) – Four people were injured in a crash Thursday afternoon at an intersection in Bluffdale. Saratoga Springs Police say the accident happened around 4:15 p.m. at 14600 South and Redwood Road. A truck traveling northbound went through the intersection and hit a passenger car. A man was taken to the hospital by […]
BLUFFDALE, UT
ABC4

Provo bicyclist crash victim identified

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A 21-year-old Provo man has died after colliding with a truck Thursday afternoon. The man has now been identified as Hunter Thorstenson. Summit County Deputies say they received a report that a black GMC Sierra had hit a man on a bicycle around 3:16 p.m. while traveling on East Frontage […]
PROVO, UT
ABC4

5 killed in string of Utah crashes over July 4th weekend

UTAH (ABC4) – Authorities have identified five people who were killed over the Fourth of July weekend in Utah. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the fatal crashes took place throughout the period of July 1 to July 5.  The crash victims have been identified as: Deliberto A. Pablo-Cruz, 23, from St. George Kelly C. Sabey, […]
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Forest Service#Accident#Camper
ABC4

Two killed in Lehi crash on I-15

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – Two people have been killed after a fatal crash shut down lanes in Lehi late Thursday night. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the victims are a 47-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman. Their identities have not been released at this time. UHP says the fatal...
LEHI, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC4

Sandy couple beats, robs man they offered ride to: Police

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A Sandy couple is facing charges after police say they nearly beat a man to death after offering him a ride. Eric Zechariah Kilner, 20, and Cindy Lee Johnson, 43, are both facing one count of aggravated robbery. According to arresting documents, on July 1,...
SANDY, UT
ABC4

Salt Lake City grass fire under control

WEDNESDAY 7/6/22 4:40 p.m. SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Salt Lake City grass fire has been contained after igniting Wednesday morning. Around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, fire officials say they began receiving calls reporting a field fire the “size of a tennis court” near SR-201. The fire spread to a building nearby, burning “compressed-like […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Dump truck driver overturns on SR 201 while impaired

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4) – A dump truck driver was arrested for impairment on Thursday after overturning the vehicle they were traveling in on SR-201. Around 1:45 p.m., the driver was traveling eastbound on SR-201 near 7200 West in Magna when the truck drifted into the westbound lanes and hit another vehicle, Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) […]
MAGNA, UT
ABC4

Crews rescue driver trapped in Morgan County rollover crash

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash in Morgan County that trapped the driver inside on Wednesday morning. Morgan County Fire & EMS says the incident happened near the top of Big Mountain on Highway 65. Authorities say the driver struggled to navigate a...
MORGAN COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Addressing uptick in crime plaguing Ballpark neighborhood

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Dozens of people attended the virtual Ballpark Community Council Meeting Thursday night, talking about the recent rise in crime. Many believe drug use is out of control.  “They are extremely persistent,” said Dan Thomas. “They never leave. They’re always sitting there smoking meth or whatnot and there doesn’t seem to […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: Woman taken into custody after SWAT standoff in Herriman

UPDATE: A woman armed with a knife who barricaded herself inside a Herriman home has been taken into custody. After several hours of the woman refusing to surrender, Deputy Chief Stromberg with Herriman City Police says officers entered the home and deployed a chemical agent, allowing officers to take the woman into custody. Officials say […]
HERRIMAN, UT
ABC4

ABC4

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy