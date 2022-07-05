Suspects wanted for aerial fireworks igniting Davis County wildfire

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities are searching for the suspects responsible for causing a wildfire after discharging fireworks on Tuesday morning in Davis County.

The Kaysville Fire Department says the incident happened at the Kaysville East Mountain Wildnerness Park around 3:11 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found the blaze threatening nearby homes. Some residents were evacuated as the fire continued spreading, eventually burning at least 10 to 15 acres.

A camper reported spotting a car where passengers were discharging aerial fireworks. Firefighters eventually contained the flames to the park area and say no homes were damaged in the process.

Aerial fireworks were later discovered at a nearby parking lot. Authorities are still investigating the case and are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspects responsible.

“We encourage those responsible for the fire to come forward,” authorities say. “We appreciate the generous support given by our neighboring agencies and to all law enforcement entities working the incident. We also want to thank Davis County Sheriff’s Office 911 for doing a great job dispatching the incident.”

Multiple agencies responded to the incident including Layton City Fire, Farmington Fire Department, South Davis Metro Fire Service Area, Hill AFB Fire & Emergency Services, and Forest Service firefighters.

Those who have information about the incident or the people involved should contact Kaysville Fire at (801) 544-2860.

