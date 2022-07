Jonesboro is a city in northeastern Arkansas. It is one of the two county seats of Craighead County and has a population of 78,576 at the 2020 census. Jonesboro is the fifth largest city in Arkansas. If you are considering moving to Jonesboro, Arkansas, make sure to read this article first. Then, use the resources below to find the right house. Jonesboro, Arkansas is a beautiful town to live in.

JONESBORO, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO