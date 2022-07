Truist Securities analyst Barry Jonas recently took a tour of Las Vegas‘ C-suites, meeting with executives of seven companies. He concluded that “Despite market sentiment, operators remain generally positive.” Both the Las Vegas Strip and the recently declining locals market were both deemed “healthy,” while crucial convention business was seen as returning to pre-Covid-19 levels (with prices to match, we might add). Strong product from manufacturers is reported to be propelling higher demand from operators, even in advance of Global Gaming Expo.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO