The Kiwanis Club of Evanston golf tournament is back after a two-year absence. James Wolinski, president of the Club, announced the fundraiser will be held at the Wilmette Golf Club on Wednesday, July 20. Named for the late Bruce Goodman, a prominent Evanston businessman and avid golfer, the event has been a major fundraiser for Kiwanis, a 102-year-old institution in Evanston, helping children from pre-school through high school. The club has also made a $10,000 commitment to the new Robert Crown Center.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO