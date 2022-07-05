ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Ridge, TN

Paris Critical of City Sanitation Department

By Contributed Article
eastridgenewsonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am deeply concerned by the actions of the sanitation department here in East Ridge. After my recycle was not picked up on my scheduled day last Friday, I email Mr. (Robert) Parker (head of the sanitation department) telling him so. For the record, this is the...

www.eastridgenewsonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDEF

Mayor Kelly announces American Rescue Plan spending

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Mayor Tim Kelly has announced how he wants to spend federal American Rescue Plan funds. Chattanooga is getting $30 million. Mayor Kelly wants to use it to invest in 36 local initiatives that he ways should spur economic growth and close gaps in public health and education.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

County Approves $1.5 Million for Emergency Services

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — The County Commission has approved three point six million dollars in american Rescue Plan Funding to assist local programs and institutions such as the Tivoli Theatre and Girls Inc. A sum of one point five million dollars is going to certain volunteer fire departments and emergency...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

HCSO to Escort Large Equipment Transfer this Weekend

Beginning Saturday, July 9 – Monday, July 11, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit will be escorting three large industrial equipment transfers from Riverfront Parkway to the Gestamp manufacturing facility over a period of three days. The route (listed below) has been selected by the Tennessee Department of Transportation Super Load Division based on the weight of the transport, bridge capacities, the length of the trailer necessary to move the equipment, and height restrictions.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Ridge, TN
Government
City
Paris, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
City
East Ridge, TN
WTVCFOX

Search for missing person in water near Coolidge Park over

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. CFD says the man has been found and the search is over. CPD say they received a call of a person going into the water and not returning. Officers say they found personal belongings of a man along the Northshore. CPD says the search was...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Larry Ables for Judge Endorsed by Fraternal Order of Police

Former Magistrate and Current Prosecutor Earns Support of Local Tennessee Law Enforcement. On Friday, law enforcement officers belonging to the Fraternal Order of Police, Rock City Lodge #22 announced they fully support Assistant District Attorney Larry Ables for General Sessions Judge, Division III. The following is the endorsement by the...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for July 8

The following information was compiled from “pass along” reports provided by the administration of the East Ridge Police Department. The service manager at Camping World reported the theft of a 40-foot Winnebago Tour RV which was stolen from the service lot around 0000 hrs. July 4th. The suspects cut the locks on the fence and drove it out. The vehicle was entered into NCIC. (22-009573)
EAST RIDGE, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Municipal Court Docket for July 12

The following individuals are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, July 12. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Tarek Baker – Theft of Property (2), Revoked DL, No Insurance, Registration Violation, Speeding, Possession Heroin/Resale, Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Fentanyl, Possession Klonopin/Resale. Jasmine Bell...
EAST RIDGE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sanitation#Recycle Bins
eastridgenewsonline.com

TDOT Roadway Activity Report

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 interchange improvement at SR-2 (US-11, US-41, US-72, Broad Street) and SR-58 (Market Street): Williams Street is closed to all traffic at the I-24 underpass to support the installation of new storm drainage structures for the new frontage road. Traffic will still be able to access the ramps to I-24 and US-27, but no through traffic will be allowed on Williams Street between West 21st Street and West 25th Street. Traffic will detour around the closure via West 21st Street and Broad Street. Signs will be posted. The contractor will be working on new bridge construction, storm drainage structures, and utility relocation. Chestnut Street is closed at the I-24 underpass and will remain closed until the construction of bridge #2 is complete. Detour routes are posted. The US-27 North on-ramp at William St. has been closed and it will be closed until the new alignment for this ramp is completed. There will be marked detour signs to use the Broad St. US-27 on-ramp.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Severe thunderstorm rolls through Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — A CDOT report came in shortly after 3 p.m. concerning wires and trees down in Chattanooga, as well as various hazards and flooding. Wires were reported down just off Cummings Highway, while Market and Broad Streets had their share of initial hazards, as well. Other areas...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Habitat Of Greater Chattanooga To Open Application Process For Prospective Homeowners

Habitat of Greater Chattanooga is opening the application process to select future homeowners on Monday, July 11. The faith-based nonprofit housing organization has been making a difference in the lives of Chattanoogans since opening their doors in 1986. They are guided by the vision of building strength, stability and self-reliance in partnership with families in need of a decent and affordable home.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wutc.org

The Proposed New Stadium For The Chattanooga Lookouts

Last week, the mayors of Chattanooga and Hamilton County outlined plans to build a new minor league stadium for the Chattanooga Lookouts in the city’s South Broad District. Dave Flessner is business editor at The Chattanooga Times Free Press - and in Sunday’s edition, he’ll be taking a deeper dive into this story.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
WTVC

Power outages reported in Tennessee, North Georgia

According to EPB's website, there are 74 incidents of power outages affecting over 300 customers. North Georgia EMC is also reporting several incidents across its area. The Chickamauga Police Department tweeted that they are aware of outages from the storm and crews are currently working on restoring power. This is...
CHICKAMAUGA, GA
Tennessee Lookout

Hamilton County District Attorney race features family dynasty vs. veteran attorney

A heated race in Hamilton County has candidates clashing on key issues, including whether they will enforce Tennessee’s abortion ban if elected. After Coty Wamp handily beat incumbent Neal Pinkston in the Republican primary, she now faces John Allen Brooks, the Democratic candidate, for the position of Hamilton County District Attorney during a term in which they will decide how to combat recent bouts of violence in Chattanooga and enforce new state laws.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy