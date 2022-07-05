ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Wolves are willing to listen to offers for Morgan Gibbs-White as the attacking midfielder stalls on a new contract, with Everton and Nottingham Forest interested in £25m-rated youngster

By Tom Collomosse For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Wolves will demand a total package of about £25million to sell Morgan Gibbs-White this summer amid interest from Everton and Nottingham Forest.

Gibbs-White has two years remaining on his contract at Molineux and though he has been offered a new one, he has yet to sign it.

The 22-year-old has returned for pre-season at Wolves after an excellent season on loan at Sheffield United but faces an uncertain future under boss Bruno Lage, who was happy to let Gibbs-White leave the club last term.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48dMlh_0gVdbbZN00
Morgan Gibbs-White could be set to leave Wolves this transfer window amid high interest

Gibbs-White is admired by Forest boss Steve Cooper, who worked with him at Swansea and with England Under-17s, while Everton sporting director Kevin Thelwell held a similar role at Wolves when academy product Gibbs-White made his breakthrough.

While Wolves would be more than happy for Gibbs-White to stay at the club and earn a chance under Lage with an impressive pre-season, there is a feeling that a fee in excess of £20m may be too good to turn down for a player who has – so far – been in no hurry to put pen to paper.

There are also questions about how well he would fit into Lage’s tactical plan.

Wolves also remain open to offers for Adama Traore, who is back at the club after a loan stint at Barcelona and is entering the final year of his contract.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YGzeJ_0gVdbbZN00
Wolves manager Bruno Lage let the midfielder go out on loan to Sheffield United last season

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Luka Jovic touches down in Florence ahead of Fiorentina medical as the £62m flop finally gets set to end three-year Real Madrid nightmare - after scoring just three times in 51 games!

Real Madrid outcast Luka Jovic was all smiles as he landed in Florence ahead of his medical with Fiorentina on Friday afternoon. The Serbia international is set to complete a free transfer to the Italian side this summer after struggling for form with the LaLiga giants. Jovic signed for Real...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Aptly-named cricketers Phil Salt and Michael Pepper help get each other out in tasty T20 Blast quarter-final clash, as Lancashire seal progress over Essex at Old Trafford

Phil Salt and Michael Pepper created a social media stir on Friday when the two aptly-named cricketers helped dismiss each other during the Vitality Blast quarter-final clash between Lancashire and Essex. With Essex batting first at Old Trafford, Pepper was progressing well when he skipped down the pitch to a...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

England women will continue to wear white shorts at this summer's European Championships despite player concerns over wearing white whilst on their periods

England will continue to wear white shorts during this summer's European Championships despite members of the squad raising concerns of wearing white whilst on their period. Beth Mead and Georgia Stanway had spoken on the issue, with the general consensus that it's a difficult decision because of want to change but there is an association with England and wearing white.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruno Lage
Daily Mail

Newcastle consider a bid for Jack Harrison as a cheaper alternative to Moussa Diaby - with Bayer Leverkusen demanding over £60m - as Leeds brace themselves for offers after receiving enquiries from Spurs in January

Newcastle United are weighing up a bid for Leeds United winger Jack Harrison. The 25-year old is admired by Newcastle boss Eddie Howe for his attitude and work ethic and would fit more comfortably into their financial plans than a £60m plus bid for Bayer Leverkusen's Moussa Diaby. Leeds...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Happy to be back, Paul? Pogba receives rapturous reception from Juventus fans as he arrives for his medical with France midfielder poised to begin second stint in Turin after six underwhelming years at Man United

Paul Pogba arrived in Turin to a rapturous reception, returning to the city he left six years ago when he joined Manchester United. Having flown into the city on Friday, Pogba underwent medical tests on Saturday morning and was greeted by thousands of Juventus fans delighted to see the midfielder return.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'The offer came from Tottenham, I couldn't believe it': Richarlison gives his first interview since leaving Everton for Spurs in a £60m transfer - as Brazilian describes playing in the Champions League as a 'dream'

Richarlison has described playing in the Champions League as a 'dream' as he gets prepared for his first pre-season at Tottenham. The Brazilian, 25, joined Spurs from Everton last month in a £43m deal and has given his first interview since swapping Merseyside for north London. Speaking to Tottenham's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Erik ten Hag tried to encourage 'Nemanja Matic to extend his contract at Manchester United' as he felt the Serbian was a 'good influence in the dressing room' amid concerns over Harry Maguire's leadership

Erik ten Hag reportedly tried to encourage Nemanja Matic to extend his contract at Manchester United as he thought the Serbian was a 'good influence in the dressing room'. Matic - who revealed in April that he would be leaving Old Trafford at the end of the season - reunited with former boss Jose Mourinho for a third time by signing for Roma last month.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Everton#Barcelona#Nottingham Forest#Wolves#Uk#Molineux#Sheffield United
Daily Mail

Mikel Arteta eases Kieran Tierney injury fears as he says there are 'no issues' with the Arsenal defender despite withdrawing him just 30 minutes into opening pre-season victory over Nurnberg

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has insisted Kieran Tierney is not injured despite the defender being substituted just 30 minutes into Arsenal's first pre-season friendly on Friday. Tierney, 25, had knee surgery in March, an operation that ended his season two months early. Cedric Soares took the Scot's place in defence,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'It has taken nine years to hear Gareth Bale speak Spanish well': Press in Spain react to the Welshman's 'almost perfect' message to Los Angeles FC fans after claims he failed to learn the language in nearly a decade at Real Madrid

Gareth Bale may have finally exited Real Madrid, but he continues to infuriate the Spanish press with his every waking move. The Welshman's nine-year stint at the Bernabeu came to an end last month and he has signed for MLS side Los Angeles FC on a one-year deal with potential for an 18-month extension.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Yorkshire promise to block followers after receiving 'offensive' replies to their tweet wishing England leg spinner Adil Rashid a safe journey to Mecca for Eid-ul-Adha

Yorkshire have said they will block followers on their social media sites who post anything which is 'deemed offensive'. The White Rose county have responded to a series of comments after announcing on Twitter that bowler Adil Rashid was heading to Mecca with his family to celebrate Hajj. Yorkshire said:...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Vivianne Miedema is Holland's all-time leading goalscorer having made her bow at 17... now, still only 25, the sparkling forward is looking to fire her nation to a third consecutive final at a major tournament

One of the many stats that illustrate the imperiousness of Vivianne Miedema is her goalscoring record for her national side. Since making her debut for Holland in 2013, at the age of only 17, she has scored an astonishing 94 goals in 111 appearances. No player, past or present, male or female, has ever scored as many times for the Oranje.
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sheffield United F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Roma keeping tabs on Wilfried Zaha as the Crystal Palace star enters final year of his contract - but while Jose Mourinho is a big fan no offer is yet on the table

Roma are monitoring developments with Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha though no offer has been made yet. Jose Mourinho is a huge admirer of the 29-year-old, who has one year left on his contract in south London and is almost constantly linked with a move away from Palace. Zaha began...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester United make improved £43m bid for Lisandro Martinez... but Ajax are yet to accept and will wait to see if Arsenal also up their offer - in an attempt to stir up an auction between the two Premier League sides

Manchester United have made an improved £43million bid for Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez but the Dutch side are yet to accept the offer. Ajax are waiting to see if Arsenal make a rival bid as they look to stir up an auction between the Premier League sides. The new...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Southampton are keen to sign young Manchester City defender Issa Kabore on a season-long loan deal after his impressive spell at Troyes last season amid Nottingham Forest interest

Southampton have made a fresh enquiry about taking Manchester City right-back Issa Kabore on loan. The 21-year-old impressed for City Football Group side Troyes on loan last season and now the Saints are determined to capture his signature. The Burkina Faso international made 31 appearances as the French side just...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Hamish Watson issues an ultimatum of 'win or bust' for Scotland in the second Test against Argentina - with the vice-captain hoping to spoil the hosts' Independence Day celebrations

Scotland vice-captain Hamish Watson admits it is ‘win or bust’ in Saturday evening’s second Test against Argentina in Salta. The British and Irish Lion said he is treating the game as ‘a cup final’ as Gregor Townsend’s men bid to take the three-Test series into a deciding match next week.
RUGBY
Daily Mail

'Christian Pulisic could be fantastic for Juventus:' Veteran defender Giorgio Chiellini backs his former club to sign the Chelsea winger who he believes can bolster the Italian side's attack

Giorgio Chiellini has urged his former club Juventus to sign Christian Pulisic to boost their attacking options next season. The veteran defender, who turns 38 next month, departed the Italian giants in the summer following 18 years in Turin to move to American side Los Angeles FC. Juventus looked to...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Nathan Ake hopes to join Raheem Sterling in swapping Premier League champions Manchester City for rivals Chelsea this summer after agreeing personal terms

Chelsea are closing in on signing a second Manchester City player after agreeing personal terms with defender Nathan Ake. It comes with the London club set to seal the signing of City’s Raheem Sterling in the coming days. Chelsea also hope to land Ake, Pep Guardiola’s fourth-choice central defender,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

473K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy