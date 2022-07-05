ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theresa May is living her best life while Boris Johnson battles biggest crisis yet

By Ariana Baio
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago
As Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government begins to implode following the resignation of several Members of Parliament including Cabinet members Sajid Javid and Rishi Sunak, former PM Theresa May is just enjoying her time at the opera.

In the most "couldn't be me" moment of perhaps her entire life, May, 65, was photographed enjoying a meal at the Royal Opera House seeing Cavalleria Rusticana.

Twitter user Hannah Williams tweeted a photo on Tuesday with the caption "I am here at the opera and Theresa May is here living her best life!!!"

May proceeded Johnson as Prime Minister of the UK where she held her position for just over three years, only a few days shy of Johnson's current days in office.

With a year of scandals behind him, Johnson was called on to resign by several members of parliament following Chancellor Sunak and Health Secretary Javid's letters of resignation.

The drama comes as MP Christopher Pincher submitted a letter of resignation following an alleged sexual assault scandal.

So what else what the former Prime Minister be doing in a time of crisis for Johnson? Minding her own business apparently.

Twitter users joked that May would likely be smiling in the side-wings while watching Johnson's government implode.

"Please tell me she keeps checking her phone and chuckling," Andy Powell tweeted.

"Bet she's done with the main she's gonna ask the waiter to see the just desserts menu," John wrote.

Other people created memes based on how they assume May would react to the news. May notably resigned from her position in 2019 following her failure to pass a Brexit plan through Parliament.

\u201cWe go live now to Theresa May for her reaction to latest developments in No 10 \u2026 #C4News\u201d

— Elwyn Davies (@Elwyn Davies) 1657044125

\u201cWe now go live to Theresa May\u201d

— Ken. \ud83d\udc1d (@Ken. \ud83d\udc1d) 1657042062

