It is approaching day 20 of the Kyrie Irving and Los Angeles Lakers trade rumors with no end in sight. Las Vegas will be the sight of not just gambling and Summer League this weekend, but reportedly further negotiating between Rob Pelinka and Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks. The Nets are in no hurry to move Irving — finding a partner to trade Kevin Durant is more of a priority now — but the San Antonio Spurs could be the team that makes it all work.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO