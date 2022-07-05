ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

OHFA Offers Housing Assistance

By Sunrise Reporter
bartlesvilleradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn response to the recent ranking of Oklahoma as a place where housing is not affordable...

bartlesvilleradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
kgou.org

Thousands of Oklahomans qualify for internet discount

Few have signed up for the Affordable Connectivity Program, a federally funded program available that helps households pay for internet service or an internet device such as a computer or tablet. The Federal Communications Commission launched the $14.2 billion program in continuation of the Emergency Broadband Benefit, which rolled out...
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Oklahoma To Launch 988 Crisis Line

Oklahoma is making it easier for people in crisis to get help faster. The new 988 crisis line replaces the 11-digit suicide prevention number, making it much easier to remember for people in crisis. The change is part of Oklahoma's push towards a bigger crisis response system. The 988 line...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTEN.com

New funding, incentives for Oklahoma schools

MADILL, Okla. (KTEN) — The Oklahoma Legislature passed two bills which will impact education across the state when the school bell rings in the fall. House Bill 3564 will incentivize college students who are studying education with between $1,000 and $2,500 if they agree to teach in public schools for at least five years.
MADILL, OK
news9.com

Oklahoma WIC Program Seeking Feedback On SNAP

Work is underway to improve Oklahoma’s WIC Program. As a part of the state plan of operation heading into 2023, WIC is asking for feedback from the public on the different services it offers. News On 6's Autumn Bracey had details on how to take part.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Real Estate
Local
Oklahoma Business
State
Oklahoma State
bartlesvilleradio.com

Gov. Stitt Calls for Special Audit of Tulsa Public Schools

Governor Stitt is calling for a special audit of Tulsa Public Schools and the potential mishandling of public funds. He is also concerned TPS may have violated state law by teaching critical race theory. Stitt said two TPS board members reached out to him over the funding issue, and he's...
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma nonprofit group opens tiny homes to help vulnerable youth

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma nonprofit organization is opening tiny homes to help vulnerable youth beat the odds. Twenty tiny homes are opening soon to help children and teenagers who need a place to start their adult lives. From those aging out of foster care to young people without a stable home environment, a local nonprofit organization named PIVOT is working to help them beat the odds.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Center Square

New Oklahoma law allows businesses to write off business investments

(The Center Square) - Businesses in Oklahoma can permanently write off all business investments immediately, thanks to a new bill recently signed into law. House Bill 3418 makes full expensing a permanent part of the state’s tax code. Eighteen states currently have this advantage for businesses as a part of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act passed by Congress in December 2017. However, that provision is set to begin phasing down in 2023 and is set to fully expire by the end of 2026.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Assistance#Oklahomans
bartlesvilleradio.com

State Department of Health Releases COVID Update

The Oklahoma State Department of Health released its weekly COVID-19 report on Thursday and an additional 9,200 cases have been added since last week. There are currently 14,600 Oklahoman's who currently have COVID-19. Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts says numbers went up in that area as well, with most...
OKLAHOMA STATE
107.3 PopCrush

Oklahoma to Vote on Recreational Marijuana This November!

It looks like Oklahoma will be voting on the legalization of recreational marijuana in the Sooner State this November. OSML (Oklahomans for Sensible Marijuana Laws) and supporters have turned in over 164,000 signatures to the secretary of the state that was required to get the issue on the state ballot as an official Oklahoma state question. Once the signatures are verified, (SQ-820) will be placed on the ballot this November for a vote of the people. So what will this do to current cannabis laws and medical marijuana?
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
KFOR

OSDH: 9,200 additional COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are reporting more than 9,000 additional COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma. OSDH announced in March that it was discontinuing its daily situation updates that monitor the daily case counts, and instead, release weekly data on Thursdays. On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Porum Woman Competing In Ms. Wheelchair America Pageant

A Porum woman is about to represent Oklahoma in a national pageant next week. She has been using a wheelchair for 28 years following a car crash when she was a teenager. Jennifer Carter is the first Ms. Wheelchair Oklahoma USA. She said she wants people to know her disability doesn't hold her back.
PORUM, OK
news9.com

Over 500 Pieces Of Art Return To The Oklahoma State Capitol

It's a long-awaited homecoming for hundreds of pieces of art for the Oklahoma State Capitol. After nearly six years in storage, more than 500 works are returning with the help of the Oklahoma Arts Council. The large-scale portraits re-installed on Thursday are recognizable faces in the state's history. Portraits of...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KLAW 101

Oklahoman’s Are Celebrating Lower Gas Prices

It seems the trend for some today is celebrating the lowest gas price we've seen in a while, and Lawton is curiously still the most affordable places to fill up in Oklahoma. We've talked in the past about how weird it is that Lawton always seems to have some of the lowest fuel costs in the state given how far we are from the places that actually sell it. This means that the fuel we buy at the stations scattered across town first has to make its way to us down the highway from the places that actually sell it. How is it always cheaper than anywhere else?
LAWTON, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy