It looks like Oklahoma will be voting on the legalization of recreational marijuana in the Sooner State this November. OSML (Oklahomans for Sensible Marijuana Laws) and supporters have turned in over 164,000 signatures to the secretary of the state that was required to get the issue on the state ballot as an official Oklahoma state question. Once the signatures are verified, (SQ-820) will be placed on the ballot this November for a vote of the people. So what will this do to current cannabis laws and medical marijuana?

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO